Is Jeremy Swayman the best backup goalie ever?

Jeremy Freeborn
NHL: New York Islanders at Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are having a phenomenal season. With a record of 54 wins, 11 regulation losses and five losses in extra time, they have 113 points, and are 19 points of the Montreal Canadiens, who have the National Hockey League record for most points in a season with 132 points.

Everyone knows what a remarkable season Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark is having. With a record of 35 wins, five regulation losses, and one loss in extra time, he is the overwhelming favourite to win the Vezina Trophy. Ullmark also has two shutouts, a sizzling goals against average of 1.95 and a save percentage of .937. How could we forget Ullmark has even scored a goal this season!

However, the Bruins would not be where they are, and have a 13 point lead over the Carolina Hurricanes if it was not for their outstanding play of backup goaltender Jeremy Swayman of Anchorage, Alaska. You could make the argument that Swayman is having one of the best seasons a backup goaltender has ever had in the history of the NHL.

2022-23 NHL Statistics

Swayman has a record of 18 regulation wins, six regulation losses, and four losses in extra time. He has a goals against average of 2.20, a save percentage of .920 and four shutouts. Swayman’s four shutouts happen to be two more than the two shutouts posted this season by Ullmark. Swayman’s 2.20 goals against average is third in the NHL, and his save percentage is the fourth best in the NHL.

Two shutouts in his last two starts

Swayman has been spectacular in his last two games. On March 16, he had 36 saves in a 3-0 Bruins win over the Winnipeg Jets. On March 19, he had 26 saves in a 7-0 Bruins win over the Buffalo Sabres. They were dominant performances by the Bruins, who seem to have extreme confidence with either Swayman or Ullmark as their goalie at the moment.

 

 

NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
