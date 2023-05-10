After winning the 2023 Kentucky Derby, all eyes will be on Mage as the horse sets out to become the first Triple Crown winner since 2018. In 2022, Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike was not entered into the second leg of the Triple Crown. Find out if Mage will run in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland on May 20, 2023.

Mage shocked the world by coming from off the pace to stun Two Phil’s in the 2023 Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Now, the three-year-old colt has his eyes on the Triple Crown.

While Mage’s owners and trainer Gustavo Delgado Sr. have not committed to entering the horse into the next leg of the Triple Crown, all signs appear to point to the colt being healthy enough to run at Pimlico Race Course.

A 15-1 underdog at Churchill Downs, Mage checked out fine with veterinarians following his gallop into the winner’s circle and was apparently feeling good after the race.

As long as that doesn’t change, Mage appears to be headed to the 2023 Preakness Stakes. His ownership group is on board, so long as the horse “wants” to run for the Triple Crown.

“Obviously, you know that’s a dream in the background,” Restrepo said. “But in the end, end, end, Mage has to want the Triple Crown. If he comes out of the race as he appears to us here, then I know (Delgado Sr.) is going to want to go to the Preakness and all of the partners are going to want to go, too. But it’s never going to be at the expense of the horse.

“If my guy is feeling the way he’s feeling, then on to Baltimore and crab cakes we go.”

Mage Enjoys Practice Run On 1 ¼ Mile Track After Winning Kentucky Derby

On Tuesday, Mage galloped down the track at Churchill Downs for a practice run, and assistant trainer Gustavo Delgado Jr. was pleased with the horse’s demeanor.

“So far so good,” Delgado told the Courier-Journal. “Everything after the race has been very nice for him. He’s eating everything. He went out for a jog and a gallop today, and on his way back you could tell he wanted to do a little bit more. … We’re going to keep an eye on that so he doesn’t do too much.”

Apparently, Mage was eager to get more work in, something that his team will have to watch leading up to the race in Baltimore, which is less than two weeks away.

With Mage enjoying a successful practice run after winning the Kentucky Derby, his entry into the Preakness Stakes seems inevitable at this point.

Mage Expected To Be Among Top Preakness 2023 Contenders

After racing into the winner’s circle at Churchill Downs, Mage will be one of the favorites to win the 2023 Preakness.

Forte, the morning line favorite at the Kentucky Derby, will be forced to miss the second leg of the Triple Crown after being put on the vet’s list. Kentucky Derby runner-up Two Phil’s will also be skipping the Preakness Stakes, leaving Mage as the likely horse to beat at Pimlico Race Course.

Blazing Sevens, Instant Coffee, and Arabian Lion are among the horses that could join members of the Kentucky Derby field in Baltimore.

