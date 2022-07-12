Is Phil Mickelson Playing at British Open Championship 2022?

The Open Championship not only welcomes the world’s best players but a few of golf’s legends will make their return to the oldest course in the world. While fans will welcome back Tiger Woods at St. Andrews Links, there will be less of a warm welcome for LIV Golf participants, like Phil Mickelson. While he still intends to play for LIV Golf for the remainder of the season, Mickelson has been allowed to compete in the 2022 Open Championship. To learn if Phil Mickelson is playing at the Open Championship and find out his odds to win the British Open, scroll down below.

Is Phil Mickelson Playing At BritishOpen 2022?

While Mickelson has pulled out of many of the celebrations at The Open 2022, including the champions four-hole challenge and dinner, it appears likely that he’ll play.

Due to his involvement with LIV Golf, the 2013 Claret Jug winner opted out of the Champions’ dinner. However, Mickelson still remains in the listed field and will look to compete for his second Open Championship victory at St. Andrews.

Phil Mickelson Odds to Win the Open 2022

At the moment, Mickelson is a major longshot to win the British Open. He currently opens the field with +25000 odds to win at the best golf betting sites.

The left-hander missed the Masters and PGA Championship but made his debut at the US Open following his LIV golf departure. However, at the US Open, Mickelson struggled in the first round and ended up missing the cut.

Phil Mickelson Past Results at the Open

Historically, Mickelson has had trouble at St. Andrews. In six career appearances at the Old Course, he’s only cracked the top 20 twice. He has won the Jug Claret once in his 30-year career, finishing first in 2013 at Muirfield, three strokes below par.

Since 2013, Mickelson has one second-place finish at Royal Troon but has missed the cut in three of the last four British Opens. The 52-year-old will look to make the cut for the first time since Carnoustie in 2018 and the first time since dealing with the challenges of his decision to leave for LIV Golf.

Will Phil Mickelson Win the Open 2022?

After a rough start to his LIV Golf career, Mickelson is a long shot to win the 2022 British Open. He’s missed the cut in the last three of four Open Championships and has performed poorly in his career at St. Andrews, making it hard to trust him on the links this weekend.

Mickelson has also struggled in 2022. After leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, he’s had a tough time on the golf course at both LIV Golf and PGA Tour events

In his first LIV golf tournament, the lefty was 10 over par and finished T33 in a 48-man field. He returned to the US Open at The Country Club and shot 78-73 to score 11-over par and miss the cut.

While he’s won the Open Championship before, he’s playing against the PGA Tour’s best and will be a very unlikely candidate to make the cut, let alone win the 2022 British Open at St. Andrews.