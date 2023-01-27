Golf News and Rumors

Is Phil Mickelson Playing In The 2023 Masters at Augusta National?

Gia Nguyen
Is Phil Mickelson Playing In The 2023 Masters at Augusta National?
Even though the dust has yet to settle between the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson is set to play in the 2023 Masters.

After withdrawing from the Masters last year, Mickelson has dropped subtle hints that he will be back at Augusta National in 2023.

Mickelson has been under scrutiny after signing with LIV Golf for $200 million last summer.

Now, reports have surfaced that he plans on returning to the Masters as a LIV Golf member, where he will make his 30th career start at Augusta National.

Is Phil Mickelson Playing in the Masters?

Prior to missing the 2022 Masters, Mickelson made 29 career starts in Augusta. He is a three-time Masters winner, meaning he automatically receives an invite every year .

However, he declined to participate last year due to ongoing speculation of his involvement with the Saudi backed LIV Golf Series.

He surprised the world last summer by becoming the most prolific golfer signed for $200 million.

Since then, several high-profile PGA Tour golfers have defected to the rival golf league.

LIV Golf Players Will Participate At Major Championships in 2023

Despite the PGA Tour outrage, LIV Golf members will not be banned from the historic major championships.

In a recent statement, Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley, said “those eligible under our current criteria” would be invited to play in April at the Masters.

However, players’ rankings on the LIV Golf Invitational Series have been plummeting since joining the Saudi Arabia funded golf league. As a result, some players like Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood or Branden Grace won’t be able to tee up at the Major Championships this year.

As long as players meet the qualification criteria, they will be allowed to participate at The Masters, The Open, The PGA Championship and US Open.

An Early Look At The 2023 Masters Odds

While the 2023 Masters is a few months away, the best online sportsbooks have already opened early markets for the first Major Championship of the year.

After a super hot start of the 2023 season, Jon Rahm currently opens at the favorite at Augusta National at +900 odds.

Legends like Phil Mickelson (+7500) and Tiger Woods (+7000) are longshots to win another green jacket.

Check out the early 2023 Masters odds below.

Golfer Masters Odds Play
Jon Rahm +900 BetOnline logo
Rory McIlroy +900 BetOnline logo
Cameron Smith +1400 BetOnline logo
Scottie Scheffler +1400 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +1600 BetOnline logo
Jordan Spieth +1800 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +2200 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +2200 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +2200 BetOnline logo
Will Zalatoris +2200 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +2200 BetOnline logo
Dustin Johnson +2500 BetOnline logo
Viktor Hovland +2800 BetOnline logo
Matthew Fitzpatrick +2800 BetOnline logo
Sungjae Im +3000 BetOnline logo
Cameron Young +3500 BetOnline logo
Tom Kim +3500 BetOnline logo
Brooks Koepka +4000 BetOnline logo
Shane Lowry +4000 BetOnline logo
Hideki Matsuyama +4500 BetOnline logo
Tiger Woods +7000 BetOnline logo
Phil Mickelson +17500 BetOnline logo
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
