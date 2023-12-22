Tiger Woods is one of the most prolific golfers in the world and all eyes will be on the legend when he returns to the course this year.

While age and multiple injuries have kept Woods off the PGA Tour on a full-time basis, he still intends on making appearances at major championships and a few signature events. In fact, Woods expects to play about one tournament per month this coming season.

Earlier this year, he withdrew from the Masters due to an ankle injury and underwent surgery shortly after. He didn’t play much in 2023, and for the first time in a very long time, he won’t be an automatic qualifier at the 2024 U.S. Open. Instead, Wood will need to earn an exemption to play in the third major championship.

Is Tiger Woods Playing in the 2024 U.S. Open?

The 2024 PGA Tour season is around the corner and Tiger Woods is confirmed for all the majors except for the U.S Open. He will receive an exemption for the 2024 Masters, PGA Championship, and Open Championship. However, his U.S. Open exemption has ended and 2024 will mark the first time since the 1996 PGA Championship that he hasn’t automatically qualified for any major championship.

It’s been a total of 27 years since Woods hasn’t been exempt from a major championship field. In 2019 after winning the Masters, Woods earned a five-year exemption for the U.S. Open, which ended last season.

At the PNC Championship, Woods was asked about his U.S. Open exemption status and even the legendary golfer wasn’t sure if he would be able to make the field.

“I don’t know what’s happened or what Jack, what happened over his career, or Tom or anybody else. But as of right now, no, I’m not in, and whether or not I have to formally ask them or they invite me, or you give me an exemption or I have to go qualify, you know, who knows. I don’t know what the process is,” said Woods at the 2023 PNC Championship press conference.

How Can Tiger Woods Qualify for the 2024 U.S. Open?

There are only a few ways that Woods can qualify for the field at Pinehurst next year. He can qualify through the top 60 on the Official World Golf Rankings, by winning a major championship or the Players Championship or receiving a special exemption from the USGA.

Currently, Woods’ is ranked 901st in the world, and even if he played every event, climbing into the top 60 is nearly impossible for the 47-year-old.

In 2024, Woods is planning to play an event every month, including all of the majors. It seems like he will be reserving himself for the signature events. If Woods can win the Players Championship or any major before the summer, he’ll punch his ticket to the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.

Otherwise, he might have to ask the USGA for an invite.