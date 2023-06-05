Is Venus Williams Playing At Wimbledon?

Now that tennis fans seemingly have closure on Serena Williams’s retirement or evolution from the game because of her recent pregnancy announcement, it is time to focus on her sister Venus.

Venus will turn 43 years old on June 17 and those following her on social media have noted that she has been practicing on grass courts.

She dealt with a hamstring injury earlier in the year and did not enter either the Australian Open or French Open.

Venus’s career-best results are at Wimbledon; five of her seven singles Grand Slam titles were won at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

She Is Planning To Play In Libema Open

While we do not yet know Venus’s status for Wimbledon, we do know that she is planning her return to the courts at the 2023 Libema Open beginning on June 10.

She received a wildcard to play in the tournament.

This is an ATP/WTA event with a lot of big names in it including Jannik Sinner for the men and Victoria Azarenka, Belinda Bencic, Bianca Andreescu, and Elina Svitolina in the women’s draw, to name a few.

She Made A Recent Admission About Her Tennis Career

On a recent Instagram Q&A with fans, Venus was asked if she planned to play doubles anytime soon.

She admitted that her doubles career is over.

Venus said:

“When Serena retired I retired from doubles as well. When you have Serena Williams as a partner you have seen the glory at the mountaintop, you can’t go any higher! Sorry, I don’t have better news.”

Though this should not come as a surprise since no one could replace her sister Serena who partnered with Venus to win 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, the reality is that Venus could extend her tennis career by playing more doubles.

She has played mixed doubles in the past so perhaps that is still on the table.

Conclusion

No one exactly knows what Venus Williams is envisioning for her future tennis career.

If she chose never to play again, she would still go down as a legend.

Venus has a busy and successful career off of the tennis court with her various business ventures.

Any time we can see Venus on the tennis court at almost 43 years of age is a bonus, and tennis fans should relish the opportunity.