Islanders facing injury issues to forwards as trade deadline nears

The New York Islanders have already made one blockbuster deal before the 2023 National Hockey League trade deadline to improve their offense (acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks on January 30). With recent issues the Islanders have had to deal with in order to stay healthy, do not be surprised if Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello is done just yet and makes another deal before March 3. Over the last week, the Islanders have announced that right winger Oliver Wahlstrom is out with a lower-body injury until March 29 at the earliest, centre Mathew Barzal is out with a lower-body injury until at least March 7, centre Jean-Gabriel Pageau is out for the short term with an upper-body injury, and left winger Josh Bailey is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Wahlstrom and Pageau have both been put on injury reserve.

How the Injuries Happened

Wahlstrom of Portland, Maine has not played since December 27, a 5-1 Islanders win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Islanders have been so vague about the nature of Wahlstrom’s injury, we do not know if it is an ankle or knee ailment.

Barzal was the recipient of a knee-on-knee hit from Craig Smith of the Boston Bruins in a 6-2 Islanders loss to Boston on Saturday. It is not exactly clear when Pageau or Bailey got hurt as the Islanders have not been specific about their injuries either.

Oliver Wahlstrom

In 35 games this season, Wahlstrom has seven goals and nine assists for 16 points. He is a +5 with 32 penalty minutes, one power-play point, one game-winning goal, 70 shots on goal, seven face-off wins, 15 blocked shots, 50 hits, 12 takeaways and 11 giveaways. Wahlstrom’s game-winning goal came in a 5-2 Islanders win over the San Jose Sharks from Noah Dobson of Summerside, Prince Edward Island on October 18. Wahlstrom’s power-play point was a power-play goal from Anders Lee of Edina, Minnesota and Barzal of Coquitlam, British Columbia in a 4-2 Islanders win over the Ottawa Senators on November 14, 2022.

Mathew Barzal

In 58 games, Barzal has 14 goals and 37 assists for 51 points. He was a +5 with 22 penalty minutes, 19 power-play points, five game-winning goals, 139 shots on goal, 104 faceoff wins, 34 blocked shots, 25 hits, 49 takeaways and 68 giveaways.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau

In 56 games, Pageau of Ottawa, Ontario has 10 goals and 19 assists for 29 points. He is a -9 with 10 penalty minutes, eight power-play points, two shorthanded points, two game-winning goals, 97 shots on goal, 598 faceoff wins, 47 blocked shots, 142 hits, 31 takeaways and 26 giveaways.

Josh Bailey

In 54 games, Bailey, a centre from Bowmanville, Ontario, has six goals and 15 assists for 21 points and is a -1, He has two penalty minutes, three power-play points, two game-winning goals, 66 shots on goal, 38 faceoff wins, 24 blocked shots, 10 hits, 18 takeaways, and 43 giveaways.