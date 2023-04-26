The New York Islanders had a 1-0 lead after the first period on Tuesday in the Eastern Conference first round playoff series. So why, was this one-goal lead so significant? Well, it is the first time in a remarkable 25 postseason games, that the Islanders had a lead after the first period of a Stanley Cup Playoff game. The Islanders went on to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 to stay alive in the playoffs. The Hurricanes still lead the best out off seven series three games to two heading into game six in New York on Friday.

Who scored the first period goal?

Left winger Pierre Engvall of Ljungby, Sweden, who is known for his size, at 6’5″, 220 pounds, scored at 10:27 of the first period with an even strength marker from Brock Nelson of Warroad, Minnesota. Nelson and Mathew Barzal of Coquitlam, British Columbia had the other two Islanders goals as they both scored in the second period. Engvall had a multi-point game as he added an assist on the Nelson goal.

When was the last time the Islanders had a lead after the first period in a playoff game?

The Islanders last had a lead after the first period on September 15, 2020 in game five of the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals in Edmonton, Alberta. New York’s lead was 1-0 in a 2-1 double overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Ryan Pulock of Dauphin, Manitoba scored from Nick Leddy of Eden Prairie, Minnesota and Barzal.

Inside look at the 24 game playoff streak

The Islanders streak began with a 2-1 loss to the Lightning in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals on September 17, 2020, as the score was 1-1 after one. The Islanders then did not have the lead in any of the six postseason games against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2021 Eastern Conference first round series (which the Islanders won), the six postseason games against the Boston Bruins in the 2021 Eastern Conference second round series (which the Islanders won again), the seven postseason games against the Lightning in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, and the first four games against the Hurricanes in the 2023 Eastern Conference first round series.