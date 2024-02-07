The UFC continues in February with a stacked fight night event with two of the best middleweight fighters in the UFC headlining the event. We have the No. 11 ranked middleweight contender Jack Hermansson taking on the surging middleweight prospect Joe Pyfer. Hermansson is looking to get back into the win column after succumbing to ground strikes from last week’s main event fighter Roman Dolidze. Pyfer is coming into this fight with a ton of hype surrounding him winning all three of his fights inside the octagon, most recently submitting Abdul Razak Alhassan in the second round. This will be Hermansson’s fifth main event fight in the UFC meanwhile, Pyfer gets his first shot headlining an event as the UFC is trying to fast track him in the wide-open middleweight division. Both fighters will be looking to move up the rankings with a victory in the main event this weekend at UFC Vegas 86.

Hermansson’s last fight he ultimately succumbed to strikes from Roman Dolidze in the second round. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $60,000, and with a promotional bonus, he walked away with an estimated $76,000.

Jack Hermansson’s Net Worth

Jack Hermansson has been in the UFC for quite some time now and he has made an estimated $1 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $1 Million.

Jack Hermansson has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2010 and cut his cloth on the England regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2016.

Jack Hermansson’s UFC Record

Jack Hermansson holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 23-8 which includes 10 wins by knockout and 7 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 10-6 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Vegas 86.

Jack Hermansson’s Next Fight

Jack Hermansson will fight surging middleweight prospect Joe Pyfer in a 5-round main event at Vegas 86. This fight will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Jack Hermansson (+228) making him the heavy underdog in this matchup.

Jack Hermansson’s, Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Jack Hermansson fights out of Oslo, Norway but is originally from Uddevalla, Sweden.

Jack Hermansson is currently in a relationship with his girlfriend Nora Hartlov.

Age: 35

35 Born: Uddevalla, Sweden

Uddevalla, Sweden Height: 6’1″

6’1″ Weight: 185 pounds

185 pounds Reach: 77.5″