UFC Vegas 86 Fighter Pay & Salaries: Joe Pyfer Set To Earn Over $250k

The UFC continues in February with a stacked fight night event with two of the best middleweight fighters in the UFC headlining the event. We have the No. 11 ranked middleweight contender Jack Hermansson taking on the surging middleweight prospect Joe Pyfer. Hermansson is looking to get back into the win column after succumbing to ground strikes from last week’s main event fighter Roman Dolidze. Pyfer is coming into this fight with a ton of hype surrounding him winning all three of his fights inside the octagon, most recently submitting Abdul Razak Alhassan in the second round. This will be Hermansson’s fifth main event fight in the UFC meanwhile, Pyfer gets his first shot headlining an event as the UFC is trying to fast track him in the wide-open middleweight division. Both fighters will be looking to move up the rankings with a victory in the main event this weekend at UFC Vegas 86.

In the co-main event, we have a fight in the featherweight division between two of the division’s best, No. 13 ranked Dan Ige and Andre Fili. Fili is coming off a loss to fellow ranked featherweight Bryce Mitchell and is looking to get back into the win column. Meanwhile, Fili got back on track in a big way at UFC 296 with a brutal knockout of Lucas Almeida. This fight has the makings of an absolute barnburner and is a great fight to serve as the co-main event for this fight night event.

With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

Joe Pyfer Set For Big Payday

The UFC’s middleweight division gets to show out this weekend two of the best fighters in the division square off. Joe Pyfer will be headlining his first-ever fight card when he takes on fellow top-ranked contender who will be making his fifth main event appearance Jack Hermansson. This will be Pyfer’s biggest payday in his entire 14-fight MMA career meanwhile Hermansson will be raking in his fifth main event payday which should be hefty as well. These two will go to battle and look to continue their climb to title contention when they get locked in the octagon against one another this weekend at UFC Vegas 86.

UFC Vegas 86 Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC Vegas 86 event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $1.7 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Vegas 86.

Headlining the main event, are Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer. Hermansson and Pyfer are expected to be the highest-paid fighters on the fight card. Hermansson will is set to be the highest earner making $266,000

Joe Pyfer ($254,500), Michael Johnson ($141,000), Dan Ige ($121,000), and Brad Tavares ($121,000) round out the top-five highest-paid fighters at UFC Vegas 85 this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC Vegas 86:

Check out the projected UFC Vegas 86 payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary Jack Hermansson $250,000 $16,000 $266,000 Joe Pyfer $250,000 $4,500 $254,500 Dan Ige $110,000 $11,000 $121,000 Andre Fili $80,000 $21,000 $101,000 Ihor Potieria $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Robert Bryczek $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Brad Tavares $100,000 $21,000 $121,000 Gregory Rodrigues $50,000 $6,000 $56,000 Michael Johnson $120,000 $21,000 $141,000 Darrius Flowers $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Rodolfo Vieira $36,000 $6,000 $42,000 Armen Petrosyan $30,000 $4,500 $34,500 Trevin Giles $60,000 $11,000 $71,000 Carlos Prates $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Bolaji Oki $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Damir Hadzovic $45,000 $6,000 $51,000 Loma Lookboonmee $40,000 $6,000 $46,000 Bruna Brasil $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Devin Clark $100,000 $16,000 $116,000 Marcin Prachnio $36,000 $6,000 $42,000 Jeremiah Wells $24,000 $6,000 $30,000 Max Griffin $85,000 $16,000 $30,000 Zac Pauga $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Bogdan Guskov $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Hyder Amil $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Fernie Garcia $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Daniel Marcos $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Aoriqileng $30,000 $6,000 $36,000

UFC Vegas 86 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $229,000 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Vegas 86.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.