Jake Paul might have found who he will fight next – Who will it be?

“A certain somebody can’t keep my name out their mouth. He’s got me in his Instagram bio, he’s doing tweets about me, and he’s even put Amanda Serrano on the Joe Joyce and Joe Parker bill next month in Manchester knowing full well that I’ll be there.”

“I see he’s put out that he’s fighting in October at 185lbs. I’ve already been training, I’m f*****g ready for October. 185lbs is my fighting weight. If you want this dust settled once and for all, get yourself over here and let’s get it on.

There’s no excuses here, no one’s afraid to fight you. Get in touch – you pick the date, the venue – I’m not bothered.”