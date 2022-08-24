News

Jake Paul might have found who he will fight next – Who will it be?

Jon Conahan
Jake Paul has been calling people out for a boxing match and it looks like he might have found his next opponent. It looks likely right now that Jake Paul is going to be taking on Tommy Fury in his next fight.

Tommy Fury Calls Out Jake Paul

On Instagram recently, Tommy Fury had a ton to say about fighting Jake Paul

“A certain somebody can’t keep my name out their mouth. He’s got me in his Instagram bio, he’s doing tweets about me, and he’s even put Amanda Serrano on the Joe Joyce and Joe Parker bill next month in Manchester knowing full well that I’ll be there.”

“I see he’s put out that he’s fighting in October at 185lbs. I’ve already been training, I’m f*****g ready for October. 185lbs is my fighting weight. If you want this dust settled once and for all, get yourself over here and let’s get it on.

There’s no excuses here, no one’s afraid to fight you. Get in touch – you pick the date, the venue – I’m not bothered.”

Tommy’s brother was going to fight Paul, but couldn’t because he couldn’t get into the country:

“I’m gutted and disappointed in regards to the issues I have faced with entry into the USA. This is something that myself or my team could have never anticipated happening. This situation has been left with my lawyers as being denied entry to a country is obviously a very serious issue and it needs to subsequently be resolved.

I am confident this fight will happen when this issue gets resolved and we come to a solution. I want to clarify that I will fight in a neutral country that both parties can enter. This can be any time, any place, any where.”

Tommy Could Be Paul’s Toughest Fight Yet

Considering the type of success that Tommy Fury has found throughout his boxing career, it seems likely that he would be able to come away with a win against Jake Paul. It’s possible that these to fight sometime within this year and it’s going to be exciting to see it all go down.

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors News
Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
