Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Predictions: Eddie Hearn Backing ‘The Problem Child’

Matchroom Boxing kingpin and one of the biggest boxing promoters in the world, Eddie Hern, has given his prediction ahead of Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva. Hearn famously co-promoted Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden will Jake Paul, and is backing ‘The Problem Child’ to claim yet another victory.

Eddie Hearn Backs Jake Paul To Win

Promoter of the likes of Anthony Joshua, Callum Smith, Katie Taylor and recently even Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, Eddie Hearn, has given his prediction ahead of the Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) against Anderson Silva (3-1, 2 KOs) fight.

The Matchroom Boxing CEO thinks that the freshness and youth of ‘The Problem Child’ could be the telling factor when the pair face-off on Saturday night in the Gila River Arena. When talking to Betfred’s Lightweight Boxing Show, Hearn had this to say about the fight this weekend:

“Silva is definitely his [Jake Paul] toughest challenge so far and if he wins he should get the appropriate credit.”

Silva, the longest reigning UFC champion in history, had a brilliant standout win on his boxing resumé, defeating former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr via decision just last year. The ‘Spider’ reigned the UFC middleweight division for over seven years, which included 16 consecutive victories. The 47-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best mixed martial artists to ever grace the planet.

Jake Paul’s hype train is still going full steam ahead. The YouTube star turned professional boxer is currently 5-0 in the professional ring, boasting four KO victories in these five fights. However, Paul has been criticized for not fighting real boxers and instead opting for washed up, former UFC greats. Silva perhaps falls into this category, but there is no denying that the Brazilian poses the biggest threat to the 25-year-old’s unbeaten record.

“Anderson Silva is 47-year-old now, but he is an MMA legend. He’s a decent striker as well and obviously has that victory over a very faded Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. I just expect Jake to be a bit too fresh for him.”

Hearn went on to add that despite not fighting any actual boxers yet, there are clear signs of improvement in Jake Paul:

“Watching Jake, he’s definitely improved as a fighter. You can see that. He’s in good shape and is a strong, young man. He’s probably not going to get as much credit as he deserves if he wins because the argument that he hasn’t beaten a boxer will remain.

“He is improving and is giving his time to the sport. Good luck to him”

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva — Fight Information

🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva 📊 Records: Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1, 2 KO’s)

Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1, 2 KO’s) 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022

October 29th, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: Fite TV

US: Showtime PPV | UK: Fite TV 🏟 Venue: Gila River Arena | Glendale, Arizona, USA

Gila River Arena | Glendale, Arizona, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Jake Paul -190 | Anderson Silva +160

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting Odds

Jake Paul is the betting favorite for this mega-fight on Saturday night. The Giles River Arena in Arizona takes centre stage as ‘The Problem Child’ looks to secure another knockout victory in the boxing ring. The bookmakers have the 25-year-old as the favorite giving him a 65.5% chance of getting his hand raised. Be sure to check out our Paul vs Silva betting picks and predictions if you fancy a wager on the big fight.

Moneyline Odds Play Jake Paul -190 Anderson Silva +160 Draw +1200

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

