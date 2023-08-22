James Harden Fined for Public Trade Demands

The James Harden saga continues to add more chapters. The former MVP and current Philadelphia 76ers point guard has now been fined $100,000 by the NBA. This was due to his recent admonishment of current 76ers GM, Daryl Morey, and his public trade demands. Harden recently called Morey a “liar,” and had said that Morey had promised to “quickly,” trade him if he accepted the opt-in this offseason. The league recently investigated the situation and has deemed it fit to fine the former scoring champion.

James Harden Fined $100,000 for Public Trade Demands

James Harden’s Saga With the 76ers

Harden has had a roller-coaster couple of years. His stint with the Brooklyn Nets was very short-lived and was eventually traded to the 76ers. Many hoped the pairing of him and Joel Embiid would make them contenders in the Eastern Conference. However, the team has failed to even reach a conference finals during that time and some have even questioned the relationship the two stars have with each other.

Harden seems to have had enough already despite only spending one and a half seasons with the 76ers as he made it clear he wanted to be dealt to the Los Angeles Clippers. However, the two sides could not come to an agreement and trade talks ceased. This is where things got ugly. Not only did Harden publicly ridicule Daryl Morey, it now remains to be seen whether the relationship between the two sides are beyond repair. Most signs point toward a breakup considering how ugly the situation has gotten in recent weeks.

Will He Be Traded?

Most expect James Harden to hold out if the 76ers do not find him a new home. It seems as if the Clippers route is closed off for now, but there are still other teams who could use the services of James Harden. Big market teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks will always keep an eye on situations like this one.

However, another team to keep an eye on is the Miami Heat. If the Heat cannot facilitate a trade for Damian Lillard, then shifting their attention to James Harden would be a bad idea. Remember, they just made the NBA Finals, but with a little more star-power, they could really shake things up in the Eastern Conference. All in all, the 76ers have no choice but to trade James Harden now.

