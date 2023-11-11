Jamey Eisenberg NFL Week 10 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

Jamey Eisenberg of CBS Sports is all ready for his Week 10 picks. He has three upsets for the week. So fat this season he has a record of 82 wins and 55 losses. Let’s take a look at the two underdogs Eisenberg likes in Week 10.

New Orleans Saints (-3) @ Minnesota Vikings (O/U: 41)

Both of these teams are at five wins and four losses. The Saints lead the NFC South, while the Vikings are second in the NFC North. After a disastrous start, the Vikings have won four straight games. Things looked bleak in their last game two weeks ago as they lost quarterback Kirk Cousins to a season ending injury, but they came through with a 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers and then with Joshua Dobbs at the helm, beat the Atlanta Falcons 31-28. Eisenberg’s Week 10 pick are the Purple People Eaters.

San Francisco 49ers (-3) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (O/U: 45)

The 49ers lead the NFC West at five wins and three losses, and the Jaguars lead the AFC South at six wins and two losses. The Jaguars are red hot at the moment as they have won five straight games. The 49ers are on the other side of the spectrum, as they are ice cold. They lost 19-17 to Cleveland on October 15, with the Browns not having Deshaun Watson at the helm, 22-17 to the Minnesota Vikings on October 23, and 31-17 to the Cincinnati Bengals on October 29. Both teams had the bye week a week ago, and have not played since October 29.

Atlanta Falcons (-1.5) @ Arizona Cardinals (O/U: 43.5)

One reason why Eisenberg is probably picking the Cardinals here is because of the return of quarterback Kyler Murray. The first overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft tore his anterior cruciate ligament against the New England Patriots in week 14 last season, and has not seen any action since. The Cardinals are worst in the league at 1-8, while the Falcons are at 4-5.