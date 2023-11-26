Jamey Eisenberg NFL Week 12 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

Jamey Eisenberg of CBS Sports is all ready for his Week 12 picks. He has three upsets for the week. So far this season he has a record of 104 wins and 64 losses. Let’s take a look at the three underdogs Eisenberg likes in Week 11. There has already been one upset this week as the Green Bay Packers surprised the Detroit Lions 29-22. Eisenberg did not pick that upset.

Jacksonville Jaguars (-1.5) @ Houston Texans (O/U: 44.5)

This is a battle of the top two teams in the AFC South. The Jaguars lead the division at seven wins and three losses, while the Texans are at six wins and four losses. Eisenberg is picking Houston in this one. The Texans are the hotter team at the moment as they have won three games. In that time they have beaten the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 39-37, the Cincinnati Bengals 30-27, and the Arizona Cardinals 21-16. A week ago, what was the most impressive about the Texans game was their defense. They prevented the Cardinals from scoring in the second and fourth quarters.

New Orleans Saints (+1.5) @ Atlanta Falcons (O/U: 42.5)

This is a battle of the top two teams in the NFC South. Unlike the AFC South Division battle, the Saints and Falcons are not above .500. New Orleans is at five wins and five losses, while the Falcons are at four wins and six losses. Eisenberg likes New Orleans in this one. The Saints are the better team offensively, as they have scored 214 points, compared to 189 points for the Falcons. The Saints are the better team defensively, as they have allowed 198 points, compared to 217 points. Atlanta has also lost three straight–28-23 to Tennessee on October 29, 31-28 to Minnesota on November 5, and 25-23 to Arizona on November 12.

Pittsburgh Steelers (+1.5) @ Cincinnati Bengals (O/U: 36.5)

In this AFC North Division matchup, Eisenberg likes the Steelers to win even though they are the point and a half underdog. The Bengals are favoured even though they did not have starting quarterback Joe Burrow. The face of the Steelers defense is linebacker T.J. Watt of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, who is third in the NFL with 11.5 sacks.