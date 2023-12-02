Jamey Eisenberg NFL Week 13 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

Jamey Eisenberg of CBS Sports has made his Week 13 picks. He has only one upset, and is mostly picking favourites. Let’s take a look art the one upset and the two close games. On the season, Eisenberg has a record of 113 wins and 68 losses.

Denver Broncos (+3.5) @ Houston Texans (O/U: 47.5)

The one underdog that Eisenberg likes in Week 13 are the Denver Broncos. Both teams are currently at six wins and five losses. Denver is in second place in the AFC West, while Houston is tied with the Indianapolis Colts for second place in the AFC South. What Broncos head coach Sean Payton of San Mateo, California has been able to do over the last month has been mighty impressive. This was a horrendous Broncos team out of the gate. They lost five of their first six games and were beaten badly 70-20 to the Miami Dolphins on September 24. Since October 22, the Broncos have gone undefeated as they are on a five-game winning streak. One of the wins even came against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 24-9 on October 29.

Indianapolis Colts (-1) @ Tennessee Titans (O/U: 42.5)

This AFC South Division matchup was to be a battle of two elite running backs–Jonathan Taylor for the Colts and Derrick Henry for the Titans. However, Taylor will not be playing anymore because of a thumb injury that required surgery. However, Eisenberg is still choosing the Colts. One reason is probably because Zack Moss was excellent on the ground while Taylor was out earlier in the year.

Atlanta Falcons (-2) @ New York Jets (O/U: 33.5)

I am not surprised the over/under here is as low as it is because the Falcons and Jets both rely on their defenses and both do not have effective offenses. The Falcons lead the NFC South, and face a Jets squad that has scored 13 points or less in each of their last five games. Yikes! No wonder Eisenberg likes Atlanta.