Jamey Eisenberg NFL Week 15 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

Jamey Eisenberg of CBS Sports has made his Week 15 picks. So far this season, he has a record of 130 wins and 79 losses. In Week 15, Eisenberg is picking one upset. We will take a look at the underdog he likes and the favourite in two other close games.

Minnesota Vikings (+3.5) @ Cincinnati Bengals (O/U: 40.5)

Eisenberg is picking the Minnesota Vikings to not only cover as the 3.5 point underdog, but win as well. The Vikings are second in the NFC North with a record of seven wins and six losses, while the Bengals have an identical record, but find themselves tied for the basement with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North.

The last two weeks, the Vikings defense has been tremendous. They limited the Chicago Bears to 12 points in a 12-10 loss on Monday Night Football on November 27, and then blanked the Las Vegas Raiders 3-0 on December 10. Remember, this was a Raiders team that just scored 63 points in a clobbering over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday. Minnesota will also have a new quarterback on Saturday. Nick Mullens of Little Rock, Arkansas takes over from Joshua Dobbs, who was terrible the last two weeks. Eisenberg must like something about Mullens even though he has not won a game in three years.

Houston Texans (+2.5) @ Tennessee Titans (O/U: 36.5)

Eisenberg likes the favourite here as he is picking the Tennessee Titans to beat the Houston Texans in an AFC South Division matchup. The Texans are 7-6, while the Titans are 5-8. Based on the records, the Texans would normally be the favourite, but quarterback C.J. Stroud is doubtful with a concussion problem. Expect Davis Mills to start. The Titans are coming off one of their most impressive wins of the season, a 28-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.

Dallas Cowboys (+2.5) @ Buffalo Bills (O/U: 50.5)

Eisenberg likes the Bills in this one to win at home. Buffalo is second in the AFC East at seven wins and six losses, while the Cowboys lead the NFC East at 10 wins and three losses. The Bills have momentum at the moment, as they went into Kansas City a week ago and beat the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17.