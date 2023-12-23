Jamey Eisenberg NFL Week 16 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

Jamey Eisenberg of CBS Sports has made his Week 16 picks. So far this season, he has a record of 141 wins and 84 losses. In Week 16, Eisenberg is playing it safe and picking all favourites. Let’s take a look at three of the favourites he does like where the spread is very small.

Indianapolis Colts (+1) @ Atlanta Falcons (O/U: 43.5)

The Colts are in a first place tie in the AFC South alongside the Jacksonville Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans. All three teams are at eight wins and six losses. The Falcons meanwhile are at six wins and eight losses, and one game back of the division leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I am actually in a Pro Football Pick’em pool, where 79% of the entrants are actually picking the Colts in an upset here. However, I am one of the 21% that agrees with Eisenberg and is picking Atlanta. The reason is because of the Falcons’s rush defense, and quite frankly their defense overall. Atlanta has only given up 278 points this season, compared to 343 points against for the Colts. When it comes to rush defense, Atlanta has only given up five rushing touchdowns. Only the Baltimore Ravens with four, have given up fewer.

Jacksonville Jaguars (+1) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (O/U: 42.5)

The Buccaneers lead the NFC South at 7-7, while Jaguars lead the AFC South at 8-6. One reason the Buccaneers need to be considered in this one is the obvious. Baker Mayfield was tremendous a week ago at Lambeau against the Green Bay Packers. He completed 22 of 28 passes for 381 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin had his best game in quite some time as he had 10 catches for 155 yards. Speaking of receivers, the Jaguars seem to miss wide receiver Christian Kirk a lot. They only scored seven points last week, and were out of sync.

Dallas Cowboys (+1.5) @ Miami Dolphins (O/U: 52.5)

The Cowboys lead the NFC East at 10 wins and four losses, while the Dolphins lead the AFC East at 10 wins and four losses. The one reason why Eisenberg is picking the Dolphins here is the obvious. Dallas has been awful on the road against great teams. They were spanked 42-10 earlier this season by the San Francisco 49ers, and then 31-10 last week in Buffalo.