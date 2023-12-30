Jamey Eisenberg NFL Week 17 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

Jamey Eisenberg of CBS Sports has made his Week 17 picks. So far this season, he has a record of 153 wins and 88 losses. In Week 17, Eisenberg is picking two upsets. Let’s take a look at the two underdogs he likes.

Las Vegas Raiders (+3) @ Indianapolis Colts (O/U: 43.5)

The Indianapolis Colts currently find themselves in a three-way tie for first place in the AFC South alongside the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans. The Colts are currently in seventh place in the American Football Conference and hold down the final playoff spot at eight wins and seven losses. (On a personal note, I still find it is absurd that the NFL is awarding seven postseason spots per conference and that each team is playing an odd number of regular season games. It was much better before when six teams from each conference made the playoffs and each team had 16 regular season games). The Raiders meanwhile are one game below .500, but still have a mathematical chance of winning the AFC West. They would have to win their last two games, and hope the Kansas City Chiefs lose their last two.

Two reasons to pick the Raiders comes down to team defense and the fact that they are the hotter team. They have beaten the Los Angeles Chargers and Chiefs over the last two weeks by a combined score of 83-35. For the season, the Raiders have given up only 294 points compared to Indianapolis’s 372 points.

Green Bay Packers (+2) @ Minnesota Vikings (O/U: 44.5)

This NFC North Division battle has two teams with identical records at seven wins and eight losses. One reason why Eisenberg probably picked the Packers is because their quarterback position is simply more stable with Jordan Love. Since Kirk Cousins went down with a season-ending injury in Minnesota, the Vikings have gone with Nick Mullens, Joshua Dobbs, and now rookie Jaren Hall.