Jamey Eisenberg NFL Week 9 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

Jamey Eisenberg was much better in Week 8 than Week 7. In Week 8 he went 11-5, after going 4-9 in Week 7. When picking upsets, Eisenberg was correct in picking the Cincinnati Bengals, as they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-17 despite being a 4.5 point underdog. Eisenberg has a record of 71 wins and 52 losses overall this season after Pittsburgh’s 20-16 Thursday night win over Tennessee. Let’s see the upset Eisenberg likes in Week 9.

Miami Dolphins (+1) @ Kansas City Chiefs (O/U: 50.5)

Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs are the home team here but the game is not at Arrowhead, but Frankfurt, Germany. The reason why the Dolphins need to be considered over the Chiefs is because of Kansas City’s poor performance last week in Denver. If they can only score nine points against the Broncos, how could anyone be comfortable with them scoring a lot of points against a respectable Dolphins D? The Chiefs do have Patrick Mahomes at the helm, but this is a prolific Miami offense at the moment. Their 271 points scored leads the entire National Football League. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill of Douglas, Georgia leads the NFL with 1014 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches. Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert of New Smyrna Beach, Florida leads the NFL with 10 rushing touchdowns, and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL with 2416 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns.

Picking the Raiders and Bengals

The Raiders and Bengals are narrow one point favourites. Eisenberg believes Vegas and Cincy will come away with wins. He is picking the Raiders even though the New York Giants defense has been excellent in recent weeks (only given up 34 points in the last three weeks). The issue is in that time the Giants offense has not been strong, as they have scored only 33 points, and have lost in two of the three games. The Bengals meanwhile beat the Bills in the AFC Divisional Playoff, and this time have home field advantage. Cincinnati has also won three straight games.