Jannik Sinner Is First Italian Man In History To Reach The Final At the ATP Finals

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Jannik Sinner

World No. 4 Jannik Sinner continues to play his best tennis in front of the home crowd in Turin during the 2023 ATP Finals.

Sinner enters the final match on Sunday as the only man in the field to win every match this week and the second man under the age of 23 ever to achieve that feat besides Roger Federer.

He defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic, Holger Rune, and in Saturday’s semifinal, Daniil Medvedev to go 4-0 on the week.

Sinner awaits the other semifinal winner between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz; Djokovic lost to Sinner on Tuesday, and Alcaraz lost to Alexander Zverev on Monday.

Next to the Grand Slams and the Olympics, a win at the year-end ATP Finals is the most coveted prize.

Sinner has yet to win a Grand Slam though many, including Alcaraz, predict he will win one in 2024.

This will be the biggest final of his career, and home-field advantage, which occasionally irked Djokovic and Medvedev, is a huge advantage for him.

Watch Sinner in the ATP Finals on Sunday, November 19 on the Tennis Channel.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

