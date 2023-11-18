World No. 4 Jannik Sinner continues to play his best tennis in front of the home crowd in Turin during the 2023 ATP Finals.

The first Italian to EVER reach the championship match at the ATP Finals 🇮🇹🔥 Jannik Sinner takes down Daniil Medvedev and continues his incredible run in his home country#NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/EvjKWkWTrW — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) November 18, 2023

Sinner enters the final match on Sunday as the only man in the field to win every match this week and the second man under the age of 23 ever to achieve that feat besides Roger Federer.

Jannik Sinner is the first man to reach the final of the ATP Finals undefeated before the age of 23 since 2003. The last man to do it? Roger Federer. Walking a legendary path. 🇮🇹👣 pic.twitter.com/NaVxL08ljS — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 18, 2023

He defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic, Holger Rune, and in Saturday’s semifinal, Daniil Medvedev to go 4-0 on the week.

Sinner awaits the other semifinal winner between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz; Djokovic lost to Sinner on Tuesday, and Alcaraz lost to Alexander Zverev on Monday.

Next to the Grand Slams and the Olympics, a win at the year-end ATP Finals is the most coveted prize.

Sinner has yet to win a Grand Slam though many, including Alcaraz, predict he will win one in 2024.

Carlos Alcaraz says Jannik Sinner has a great chance at reaching world no. 1 and winning a Grand Slam next year: “As a tennis fan I saw Sinner’s match against Djokovic, I think it was one of the best of the season. Very hard fought, everyone enjoyed it. I had fun watching it, it… pic.twitter.com/Txlz1Cts20 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 15, 2023

This will be the biggest final of his career, and home-field advantage, which occasionally irked Djokovic and Medvedev, is a huge advantage for him.

The crowd singing to Jannik Sinner after each win in Turin is becoming a bit of ritual. But watching Jannik’s reaction to their chants is the best part. His eyes are filled with pride & love. A beautiful night in Turin. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/3vPJf1ndVB — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 18, 2023

Watch Sinner in the ATP Finals on Sunday, November 19 on the Tennis Channel.