Japan and Spain reach quarters of 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Japan and Spain, the two teams that advanced to the round of 16 from Group C, were the first two teams that reached the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinals. On Saturday, Spain trounced Switzerland 5-1 and Japan beat Norway 3-1. The Spanish four-goal win was the largest margin of victory in a round of 16 matchup in the history of the Women’s World Cup.

Who scored for Spain?

Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati of Vilanova i la Geltru scored twice in the fifth and 36th minutes. Spain also got goals from Alba Redondo of Albacete, Laia Codina of Campllong, and Jennifer Hermoso of Madrid. Bonmati, Redondo and Hermoso have all now scored three goals in the tournament for Spain to lead the team.

Redemption for Codina

The goal for Codina in the 45th minute was significant because she was responsible for Switzerland’s only goal in the 11th minute. Codina attempted to kick the ball back to Spanish goalkeeper Cata Coll. However, there was a complete lack of communication between Codina and Coll, and Codina’s attempted pass went right into the Spanish net.

Who Scored for Japan?

The Japanese got goals from Risa Shimizu of Kobe and Hinata Miyazawa of Minamiashigara. Miyazawa meanwhile passed Alexandra Popp of Germany for the most goals in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with five. Like Switzerland, Japan got one goal from an own goal, as the Norwegians made a first half error, which led to an opening goal in the game for Japan. Norway was able to temporarily tie the game at one on a beautiful goal by Guro Reiten, but struggled in the game as a team thereafter from a defensive standpoint.

Star Studded Round of 16 matchup coming up

On Sunday in the middle of the night, the United States are playing Sweden. The Americans won the last two Women’s World Cup titles in Canada and France. However, the Americans do not have momentum on their side because they could not generate any offense whatsoever in a surprising 0-0 draw against Portugal. Sweden meanwhile breezed through Group G, and outscored their opponents 9-1.