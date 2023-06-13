The No. 4 ranked middleweight contender Jared Cannonier is back in action as he takes on No. 3 ranked Marvin Vettori in a high-stakes main event fight at UFC Vegas 75 this Saturday, June 17th, 2023. Cannonier is coming off a hard-fought victory over Sean Strickland at UFC Fight Night and is looking to keep his winning ways and hopefully get back into the title picture with a win this Saturday night.

Middleweights steam into town! Marvin Vettori vs Jared Cannonier at #UFCVegas75 this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/bnsCZgIJDk — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 12, 2023

Jared Cannonier Career Earnings

Jared Cannonier has been in the UFC for the latter portion of 8 years and has made an estimated $1.8 Million.

In his last fight, he won a razor-close decision against Sean Strickland at UFC Fight Night. He walked away with a base salary of $150,000 and with a win and promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $250,000.

Jared Cannonier Net Worth

Jared Cannonier is a longtime middleweight contender and has made an estimated $1.8 Million during his UFC career but has an estimated net worth of about $2 Million.

Cannonier has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2011 and cut his cloth on the Alaska regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2015.

Jared Cannonier UFC Record

Jared Cannonier holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 16-6 which includes 9 wins by knockout. He will look to improve his 9-6 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Vegas 75.

Jared Cannonier Next Fight

Jared Cannonier will fight Marvin Vettori in a 5-round main event fight this Saturday at UFC Vegas 75. This fight will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Cannonier (-110) making this a pick ’em fight.

Jared Cannonier Age, Height, Weight, Wife

Jared Cannonier fights out of Glendale, Arizona but is originally from Alaska.

He is married to Army veteran Catherine Cannonier.

Age: 39

39 Born: Alaska

Alaska Height: 5’11″

5’11″ Weight: 185 pounds

185 pounds Reach: 77.5″

77.5″ Coach/Trainer: John Crouch

UFC Betting Guides 2023