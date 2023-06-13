UFC News and Rumors

Jared Cannonier Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jared Cannonier career earnings

The No. 4 ranked middleweight contender Jared Cannonier is back in action as he takes on No. 3 ranked Marvin Vettori in a high-stakes main event fight at UFC Vegas 75 this Saturday, June 17th, 2023. Cannonier is coming off a hard-fought victory over Sean Strickland at UFC Fight Night and is looking to keep his winning ways and hopefully get back into the title picture with a win this Saturday night.

 Jared Cannonier Career Earnings

Jared Cannonier has been in the UFC for the latter portion of 8 years and has made an estimated $1.8 Million.

In his last fight, he won a razor-close decision against Sean Strickland at UFC Fight Night. He walked away with a base salary of $150,000 and with a win and promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $250,000.

Jared Cannonier Net Worth

Jared Cannonier is a longtime middleweight contender and has made an estimated $1.8 Million during his UFC career but has an estimated net worth of about $2 Million.

Cannonier has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2011 and cut his cloth on the Alaska regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2015.

Jared Cannonier UFC Record

Jared Cannonier holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 16-6 which includes 9 wins by knockout. He will look to improve his 9-6 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Vegas 75.

Jared Cannonier Next Fight

Jared Cannonier will fight Marvin Vettori in a 5-round main event fight this Saturday at UFC Vegas 75. This fight will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Cannonier (-110) making this a pick ’em fight.

Jared Cannonier Age, Height, Weight, Wife

Jared Cannonier fights out of Glendale, Arizona but is originally from Alaska.

He is married to Army veteran Catherine Cannonier.

  • Age: 39
  • Born: Alaska
  • Height: 5’11″
  • Weight: 185 pounds
  • Reach: 77.5″
  • Coach/Trainer: John Crouch

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

