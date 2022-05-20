Jeff Siegel Picks for Preakness 2022 | Preakness Expert Picks

The 2022 Preakness Stakes is airing live on Saturday, May 21; free Jeff Siegel picks, odds, bets, Preakness expert picks and predictions are available here. This is the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on NBC at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

This race is the middle jewel of the Triple Crown. The field this year consists of nine competitors. Of course, Jeff Siegel has his sights set on Early Voting to upset Epicenter. BetOnline odds and free Jeff Siegel picks for the Preakness are featured below. Siegel’s favorite dark horse is Armagnac.

Jeff Siegel Preakness Picks | Jeff Siegel Picks 2022

Leading into the 2022 Preakness Stakes, reporter and horse racing analyst Jeff Siegel believes Early Voting will be the controlling speed in this race. And Siegel has noticed his improvements over the past few months. While Epicenter has had seven starts, Siegel thinks viewers have not yet seen the best of Early Voting.

Aside from Epicenter, the 6-5 favorite to win the Preakness, the only other horse Siegel sees beating Early Voting head-to-head in the final stretch is Armagnac. Since he is under the impression that bettors have already seen the best of Epicenter, Siegel is wanting to take a bigger gamble for this race.

Moreover, the first-place winner of the Preakness will receive $600,000, 60% of the total purse. Keep reading for the best bets, picks, predictions and odds for the 2022 Preakness Stakes from Jeff Siegel.

Early Voting (+350) at BetOnline | 2022 Preakness Predictions

First off, Early Voting is Jeff Siegel’s favorite pick to win the Preakness. He has 7-2 odds of winning this race. His best and most recent Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) is 96. The BSF factors in the time of the race, speed of the horse and conditions of the track. In December, Early Voting won the Maiden Special Weight (MSW) race.

Then, in February, the horse won the Grade 3 Withers Stakes. In April, Early Voting placed second behind Mo Donegal at the Grade 2 Wood Memorial Stakes. Since Early Voting skipped the Kentucky Derby, he is well rested for this race.

Trainer Chad Brown has worked hard to push his horse beyond his limits. Brown’s recent wins include the Maker’s Mark Mile Stakes in 2021 and Pegasus World Cup Filly and Mare Turf this year.

Early Voting is racing at the No. 5 post position. Exaggerator was the last horse to win the Preakness at the No. 5 post position, and that was back in 2016.

Epicenter (+120) at BetOnline | 2022 Preakness Expert Picks

Next, Epicenter is the 6-5 favorite to win the Preakness Stakes. However, as stated above, Jeff Siegel believes everyone has already seen him at his best. Did the horse peak at the Kentucky Derby? He came in second behind the 80-1 underdog Rich Strike. Siegel is not trying to discourage bettors, who are ready to place their bets on the favorite to win, but he likes Early Voting more.

Statistically, it makes sense why Epicenter should be the favorite. His best BSF is 102, the highest rating for this race. His most recent BSF score is 100, and this score was recorded at the Kentucky Derby. If Epicenter can duplicate another similar performance, trainer Steve Asmussen could win his third Preakness Stakes (2007 and 2009).

Ten Preakness winners raced from the No. 8 post position. Bernardini, the 2006 Preakness winner, was the last horse at position No. 8 to win the race. Epicenter placed first in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby in March. He defeated Zozos and Pioneer of Medina. Plus, Epicenter won the Grade 2 Risen Star Stakes in February; he bested Smile Happy and Zandon.

Dark Horse — Armagnac (+1200) at BetOnline | Jeff Siegel Picks for Preakness

Finally, Jeff Siegel’s longshot winner is Armagnac. At 12-1 odds, he is not expecting this horse to win, but he decided to mention it anyways. Siegel knows Armagnac has the underlying potential and speed to catch either Epicenter or Early Voting. The three-year-old colt is racing from the No. 7 post position. Fourteen horses have won the Preakness from the seventh gate. Justify last won the Preakness at the No. 7 position in 2018.

Furthermore, Armagnac came in sixth place at the Grade 2 San Felipe Stakes in March. Happy Jack, starting at the No. 6 position at the Preakness, has 30-1 odds of winning. Also, finishing behind Taiba, Messier and Happy Jack, Armagnac placed fourth in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby in April. Earlier this month, he won the AlwOC race at Santa Anita Park. His best and most recent BSF score is 93.