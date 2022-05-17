USA Today Preakness Picks 2022 | Preakness Expert Predictions 2022

The 2022 Preakness Stakes is scheduled for Saturday, May 21; free USA Today Preakness picks, odds and predictions are featured below. This Saturday’s event at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland is the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes.

Of course, this is the middle jewel of the Triple Crown. The distance is 9.5 furlongs (1 3/16 miles). This race was first inaugurated on May 27, 1873. A maximum of 14 horses are allowed to compete, though, nine horses are racing this year. BetOnline odds and free USA Today picks for the 2022 Preakness Stakes are below.

USA Today Preakness Picks | USA Today Picks for Preakness 2022

On Monday morning, Epicenter was named the 6-5 favorite to win the 2022 Preakness Stakes. As the runner-up in the Kentucky Derby, Epicenter drew the No. 8 post position. Simplification is racing at the No. 1 post position, followed by Creative Minister and Fenwick.

Along with Epicenter and Simplification, Happy Jack also raced in the Kentucky Derby. However, the winner of the Kentucky Derby at 80-1 odds, Rich Strike, isn’t racing on Saturday. Trainer Eric Reed wants the horse to rest for the Belmont Stakes.

Below, we’ll review the best bets, picks, odds and predictions for the 2022 Preakness Stakes from the USA Today staff.

Epicenter (+120) at BetOnline | 2022 Preakness Expert Picks

First off, Epicenter has the best odds of winning the Preakness Stakes. Since Rich Strike isn’t racing, the Kentucky Derby runner-up has the greatest chance of finishing first this time around. Nonetheless, as stated above, the horse drew the No. 8 post position. For a nine-horse field, this is acceptable. A total of 10 horses have won the Preakness at this position.

Furthermore, in March, Epicenter came in first place of the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby. The horse beat out Zozos and Pioneer of Medina. Not to mention, Epicenter finished first in the Grade 2 Risen Star Stakes in February, defeating Smile Happy and Zandon. Jockey Joel Rosario is due for another win. Bernardini was the last horse at position No. 8 to win the Preakness. And that was back in 2006.

Early Voting (+350) at BetOnline | 2022 Preakness Predictions

Next, if you’re a bettor who looks beyond probability, you might be interested in placing a bet on Early Voting. If Rich Strike could pull off one of the most surprising wins at a Grade 1 race, other underdogs have a chance, too. The USA Today staff are figuring that because it’s a midterm election year, it would be fitting if Early Voting won on Saturday. The name alone is certainly attracting superstitious folks.

But for good reason. Last December, Early Voting placed first in the Maiden Special Weight (MSW) race. Then, in February, the horse won the Grade 3 Withers Stakes. In April, Early Voting finished in second place behind Mo Donegal at the Grade 2 Wood Memorial Stakes.

Having said all of this, gamblers might skip over this horse for the fact that it didn’t compete in the Kentucky Derby. On Saturday, Early Voting is racing at the No. 5 post position. For a reminder, Exaggerator won the Preakness in 2016 at position No. 5, the last horse to accomplish this feat.

Simplification (+600) at BetOnline | USA Today Preakness Predictions

Moreover, Simplification is another horse returning after finishing in fourth place at the Kentucky Derby. The USA Today staff are hoping for another decent performance by Simplification, if not winning the Preakness Stakes itself. Over the last seven months, the horse won three races: MSW in October, Mucho Macho Man in January and Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes in March.

Since Simplification is starting at the first post position, bettors are eyeballing this one. A total of 12 horses have won the Preakness at the No. 1 position, ranking fourth on the all-time winners list by gate spot. For one noteworthy point, Rombauer won the Preakness in 2021 starting from the same spot. At No. 1, War of Will won the race in 2019 as well. Therefore, contemplate picking Simplification to win.