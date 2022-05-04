Michelle Yu Kentucky Derby Picks 2022 | Michelle Yu Horse Racing Picks

News

Michelle Yu Kentucky Derby Picks 2022

Jeremy Freeborn
Jeff Siegel Picks Zandon to win Kentucky Derby 2022
Michelle Yu cashed in on 12-1 odds for Kentucky Derby 2021 winner Medina Spirit and has released her Kentucky Derby picks for 2022.
Michelle Yu Kentucky Derby Pick: Bet on Zandon (+525)
Yu is an expert in horse racing in the region of Southern California. Her biggest impact has been at Santa Anita Park, where she has been a simulcast host.

The horse Yu seems to like the most is Zandon, who she has called “fantastic,” according to vsin.com. She is very high on Cyberknife, but not on Messier, the horse named after former Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers Stanley Cup champion Mark Messier.

Let’s go over all of the Michelle Yu Kentucky Derby predictions for this weekend along with where to find the best Kentucky Derby odds for each horse.

RELATED: Jeff Siegel Picks for Kentucky Derby 2022 | Kentucky Derby Expert Picks

Gambling Sites
RELATED: Comparing Kentucky Derby Odds From The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites

Michelle Yu Kentucky Derby Picks | Michelle Yu Picks For Kentucky Derby 2022

After cashing in with her Kentucky Derby predictions last year, Michelle Yu is ready to win big once again at Churchill Downs. She recently gave away her Kentucky Derby picks, which included sleeper picks with up to 18-1 odds.

For all of the Michelle Yu Kentucky Derby picks for 2022, scroll down below.

Zandon (+525) at MyBookie | Kentucky Derby Expert Picks

Yu is a huge supporter of Zandon (+525) for its poise, control, and stride. According to the top online sportsbooks, Zandon has the second best odds to win the Kentucky Derby. He is only behind Epicenter at +525. However, after drawing post 3, Epicenter could have problems getting out of the crowd early, which should open up an opportunity for Zandon to win the race. Zandon received a favorable spot, drawing post 10, which has produced the second-most Kentucky Derby winners all-time.

While Zandon leads Michelle Yu’s Kentucky Derby picks, the horse racing expert also made some other predictions for derby day, including two potential sleeper picks for exotic bets.

Bet on Zandon (+525)

 

Messier (+1000) at BetOnline | Kentucky Derby Predictions 2022

While Messier (+1000) may be considered a favorite to many, Yu does not even feel it has what it takes to reach the top 10. Could the horse go along Churchill Downs as fast as the Moose went along Madison Square Garden and Northlands Coliseum? Yu certainly does not think so. In fact, Michelle Yu is fading Messier, who already has three career wins. Despite those victories, Messier has developed a reputation for not finishing races strong, which could be a problem in the 20-horse field at the Kentucky Derby.

Bet on Messier (+1000)

 

Cyberknife (+2200) at BetOnline | Kentucky Derby Sleeper Picks

Yu loves Cyberknife even though its odds of winning the Kentucky Derby are at +2000. A major reason why Yu is so impressed is because of the horse’s performance at the Arkansas Derby. In Arkansas, Cyberknife made a great move in the middle of the track in picking up the W. Cyberknife has looked like a different horse over its last two races and should come into the Kentucky Derby brimming with confidence, making him one of the top sleeper picks at Churchill Downs.

Bet on Cyberknife (+2200)

 

Smile Happy (+1750) at BetUS | Kentucky Derby Best Bets

Yu seems to like the finish that Smile Happy has on the track. This could prove big dividends as the race moves along. However, even though Smile Happy was the favorite to win the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes, the horse lost to Zandon. The son of Runhappy was a dazzling winner on debut at Keeneland and has the kind of pedigree that one would expect from a Kentucky Derby winner. Smile Happy comes from mare Pleasant Smile, who hails from the same female family as 2003 Kentucky Derby winner Funny Cide.

Bet on Smile Happy (+1750)

 

RELATED: List Of Kentucky Derby Winners

Placing A Bet On Kentucky Derby 2022? Check Out Our Kentucky Derby Betting Guides:

Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
