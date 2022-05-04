Michelle Yu Kentucky Derby Picks 2022 | Michelle Yu Horse Racing Picks

Michelle Yu cashed in on 12-1 odds for Kentucky Derby 2021 winner Medina Spirit and has released her Kentucky Derby picks for 2022.

Yu is an expert in horse racing in the region of Southern California. Her biggest impact has been at Santa Anita Park, where she has been a simulcast host.

The horse Yu seems to like the most is Zandon, who she has called “fantastic,” according to vsin.com. She is very high on Cyberknife, but not on Messier, the horse named after former Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers Stanley Cup champion Mark Messier.

Let’s go over all of the Michelle Yu Kentucky Derby predictions for this weekend along with where to find the best Kentucky Derby odds for each horse.

RELATED: Jeff Siegel Picks for Kentucky Derby 2022 | Kentucky Derby Expert Picks

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby 2022

The best horse racing betting sites have are giving away $5,750 in free horse racing bets for the Kentucky Derby.

Check out the best Kentucky Derby betting offers below.

RELATED: Comparing Kentucky Derby Odds From The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites

Michelle Yu Kentucky Derby Picks | Michelle Yu Picks For Kentucky Derby 2022

After cashing in with her Kentucky Derby predictions last year, Michelle Yu is ready to win big once again at Churchill Downs. She recently gave away her Kentucky Derby picks, which included sleeper picks with up to 18-1 odds.

For all of the Michelle Yu Kentucky Derby picks for 2022, scroll down below.

Zandon (+525) at MyBookie | Kentucky Derby Expert Picks

Yu is a huge supporter of Zandon (+525) for its poise, control, and stride. According to the top online sportsbooks, Zandon has the second best odds to win the Kentucky Derby. He is only behind Epicenter at +525. However, after drawing post 3, Epicenter could have problems getting out of the crowd early, which should open up an opportunity for Zandon to win the race. Zandon received a favorable spot, drawing post 10, which has produced the second-most Kentucky Derby winners all-time.

While Zandon leads Michelle Yu’s Kentucky Derby picks, the horse racing expert also made some other predictions for derby day, including two potential sleeper picks for exotic bets.

Messier (+1000) at BetOnline | Kentucky Derby Predictions 2022

While Messier (+1000) may be considered a favorite to many, Yu does not even feel it has what it takes to reach the top 10. Could the horse go along Churchill Downs as fast as the Moose went along Madison Square Garden and Northlands Coliseum? Yu certainly does not think so. In fact, Michelle Yu is fading Messier, who already has three career wins. Despite those victories, Messier has developed a reputation for not finishing races strong, which could be a problem in the 20-horse field at the Kentucky Derby.

Cyberknife (+2200) at BetOnline | Kentucky Derby Sleeper Picks

Yu loves Cyberknife even though its odds of winning the Kentucky Derby are at +2000. A major reason why Yu is so impressed is because of the horse’s performance at the Arkansas Derby. In Arkansas, Cyberknife made a great move in the middle of the track in picking up the W. Cyberknife has looked like a different horse over its last two races and should come into the Kentucky Derby brimming with confidence, making him one of the top sleeper picks at Churchill Downs.

Smile Happy (+1750) at BetUS | Kentucky Derby Best Bets

Yu seems to like the finish that Smile Happy has on the track. This could prove big dividends as the race moves along. However, even though Smile Happy was the favorite to win the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes, the horse lost to Zandon. The son of Runhappy was a dazzling winner on debut at Keeneland and has the kind of pedigree that one would expect from a Kentucky Derby winner. Smile Happy comes from mare Pleasant Smile, who hails from the same female family as 2003 Kentucky Derby winner Funny Cide.

RELATED: List Of Kentucky Derby Winners

Placing A Bet On Kentucky Derby 2022? Check Out Our Kentucky Derby Betting Guides: