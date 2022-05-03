List of Kentucky Derby Winners | Kentucky Derby History

The Kentucky Derby winners become instant icons in horse racing.

The first race of the Triple Crown, the Run for the Roses is the oldest annual sporting event in the United States. This year will mark the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby, which has run annually since 1875.

Horse racing betting has raised the stakes at Churchill Downs but the Kentucky Derby odds aren’t always a good indicator of which horse will wind up in the winners circle.

Below, we’ll go over a list of Kentucky Derby winners, along with the jockey, trainer, owner, and winning Kentucky Derby time for every champion from the last 147 years.

The Kentucky Derby brings 20 of the top three-year-old thoroughbred horses together for the most exciting two minutes in sports.

With a $3 million purse and a chance to win the Triple Crown up for grabs, the Kentucky Derby is the most prestigious event on the horse racing schedule.

Trainers Ben Jones and Bob Baffert have watched their horses win the Kentucky Derby a record six times. Baffert broke the record with 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, who was later disqualified. Meanwhile Bill Hartack has been the most successful jockey in Kentucky Derby history, winning the race five times.

Let’s list the Kentucky Derby winners, along with the jockey, trainer, owner, and time for every derby champion.

Year Kentucky Derby Winners Jockey Trainer Owner Time 2021 Mandaloun Florent Geroux Brad Cox Juddmonte Farm 02:01.0 2020 Authentic John Velazquez Bob Baffert Spendthrift Farm LLC, MyRaceHorse Stable, Madaket Stables LLC, Starlight Racing 02:00.6 2019 Country House Flavien Prat Bill Mott Mrs. J.V. Shields Jr., E. J. M. McFadden Jr. and LNJ Foxwoods 02:03.9 2018 Justify Mike E. Smith Bob Baffert China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners, Starlight Racing, WinStar Farm 02:04.2 2017 Always Dreaming John Velazquez Todd Pletcher MeB Racing, Brooklyn Boyz, Teresa Viola, St. Elias, Siena Farm, West Point 02:03.6 2016 Nyquist Mario Gutierrez Doug O’Neill J. Paul Reddam 02:01.3 2015 American Pharoah Victor Espinoza Bob Baffert Zayat Stables, LLC 02:03.0 2014 California Chrome Victor Espinoza Art Sherman Steve Coburn & Perry Martin 02:03.7 2013 Orb Joel Rosario Claude McGaughey III Stuart S. Janney III & Phipps Stable 02:02.9 2012 I’ll Have Another Mario Gutierrez Doug O’Neill J. Paul Reddam 02:01.8 2011 Animal Kingdom John Velazquez H. Graham Motion Team Valor International 02:02.0 2010 Super Saver Calvin Borel Todd Pletcher WinStar Farm 02:04.5 2009 Mine That Bird Calvin Borel Bennie L. Woolley Jr. Double Eagle Ranch et al. 02:02.7 2008 Big Brown Kent Desormeaux Richard E. Dutrow Jr. IEAH Stables / P. Pompa 02:01.8 2007 Street Sense Calvin Borel Carl Nafzger James B. Tafel 02:02.2 2006 Barbaro Edgar Prado Michael R. Matz Lael Stables 02:01.4 2005 Giacomo Mike E. Smith John Shirreffs Jerry & Ann Moss 02:02.8 2004 Smarty Jones Stewart Elliott John Servis Someday Farm 02:04.1 2003 Funny Cide José A. Santos Barclay Tagg Sackatoga Stable 02:01.2 2002 War Emblem Victor Espinoza Bob Baffert Thoroughbred Corp. 02:01.1 2001 Monarchos Jorge F. Chavez John T. Ward Jr. John C. Oxley 02:00.0 2000 Fusaichi Pegasus Kent Desormeaux Neil Drysdale Fusao Sekiguchi 02:01.0 1999 Charismatic Chris Antley D. Wayne Lukas Bob & Beverly Lewis 02:03.2 1998 Real Quiet Kent Desormeaux Bob Baffert Michael E. Pegram 02:02.2 1997 Silver Charm Gary Stevens Bob Baffert Bob & Beverly Lewis 02:02.4 1996 Grindstone Jerry Bailey D. Wayne Lukas Overbrook Farm 02:01.0 1995 Thunder Gulch Gary Stevens D. Wayne Lukas Michael Tabor 02:01.2 1994 Go for Gin Chris McCarron Nick Zito William J. Condren & Joseph M. Cornacchia 02:03.6 1993 Sea Hero Jerry Bailey MacKenzie Miller Rokeby Stables 02:02.4 1992 Lil E. Tee Pat Day Lynn S. Whiting W. Cal Partee 02:03.0 1991 Strike the Gold Chris Antley Nick Zito BCC Stable 02:03.0 1990 Unbridled Craig Perret Carl Nafzger Frances A. Genter 02:02.0 1989 Sunday Silence Pat Valenzuela Charlie Whittingham H-G-W Partners 02:05.0 1988 Winning Colors Gary Stevens D. Wayne Lukas Eugene V. Klein 02:02.2 1987 Alysheba Chris McCarron Jack Van Berg D. & P. Scharbauer 02:03.4 1986 Ferdinand Bill Shoemaker Charlie Whittingham Elizabeth A. Keck 02:02.8 1985 Spend A Buck Ángel Cordero Jr. Cam Gambolati Dennis Diaz 02:00.2 1984 Swale Laffit Pincay Jr. Woody Stephens Claiborne Farm 02:02.4 1983 Sunny’s Halo Eddie Delahoussaye David C. Cross Jr. David J. Foster Stable 02:02.2 1982 Gato Del Sol Eddie Delahoussaye Edwin J. Gregson Hancock & Peters 02:02.4 1981 Pleasant Colony Jorge Velásquez John P. Campo Buckland Farm 02:02.0 1980 Genuine Risk Jacinto Vásquez LeRoy Jolley Diana M. Firestone 02:02.0 1979 Spectacular Bid Ronnie Franklin Bud Delp Hawksworth Farm 02:02.4 1978 Affirmed Steve Cauthen Laz Barrera Harbor View Farm 02:01.2 1977 Seattle Slew Jean Cruguet William H. Turner Jr. Karen L. Taylor 02:02.2 1976 Bold Forbes Ángel Cordero Jr. Laz Barrera E. Rodriguez Tizol 02:01.6 1975 Foolish Pleasure Jacinto Vásquez LeRoy Jolley John L. Greer 02:02.0 1974 Cannonade Ángel Cordero Jr. Woody Stephens John M. Olin 02:04.0 1973 Secretariat Ron Turcotte Lucien Laurin Meadow Stable 01:59.4 1972 Riva Ridge Ron Turcotte Lucien Laurin Meadow Stud 02:01.8 1971 Canonero II Gustavo Ávila Juan Arias Edgar Caibett 02:03.2 1970 Dust Commander Mike Manganello Don Combs Robert E. Lehmann 02:03.4 1969 Majestic Prince Bill Hartack Johnny Longden Frank M. McMahon 02:01.8 1968 Forward Pass Ismael Valenzuela Henry Forrest Calumet Farm 02:02.2 1967 Proud Clarion Bobby Ussery Loyd Gentry Jr. Darby Dan Farm 02:00.6 1966 Kauai King Don Brumfield Henry Forrest Ford Stable 02:02.0 1965 Lucky Debonair Bill Shoemaker Frank Catrone Ada L. Rice 02:01.2 1964 Northern Dancer Bill Hartack Horatio Luro Windfields Farm 02:00.0 1963 Chateaugay Braulio Baeza James P. Conway Darby Dan Farm 02:01.8 1962 Decidedly Bill Hartack Horatio Luro El Peco Ranch 02:00.4 1961 Carry Back Johnny Sellers Jack A. Price Katherine Price 02:04.0 1960 Venetian Way Bill Hartack Victor J. Sovinski Sunny Blue Farm 02:02.4 1959 Tomy Lee Bill Shoemaker Frank E. Childs Fred & Juliette Turner 02:02.2 1958 Tim Tam Ismael Valenzuela Jimmy Jones Calumet Farm 02:05.0 1957 Iron Liege Bill Hartack Jimmy Jones Calumet Farm 02:02.2 1956 Needles David Erb Hugh L. Fontaine D & H Stable 02:03.4 1955 Swaps Bill Shoemaker Mesh Tenney Rex C. Ellsworth 02:01.8 1954 Determine Raymond York William Molter Andrew J. Crevolin 02:03.0 1953 Dark Star Henry E. Moreno Eddie Hayward Cain Hoy Stable 02:02.0 1952 Hill Gail Eddie Arcaro Ben A. Jones Calumet Farm 02:01.6 1951 Count Turf Conn McCreary Sol Rutchick Jack J. Amiel 02:02.6 1950 Middleground William Boland Max Hirsch King Ranch 02:01.6 1949 Ponder Steve Brooks Ben A. Jones Calumet Farm 02:04.2 1948 Citation Eddie Arcaro Ben A. Jones Calumet Farm 02:05.4 1947 Jet Pilot Eric Guerin Tom Smith Maine Chance Farm 02:06.8 1946 Assault Warren Mehrtens Max Hirsch King Ranch 02:06.6 1945 Hoop Jr. Eddie Arcaro Ivan H. Parke Fred W. Hooper 02:07.0 1944 Pensive Conn McCreary Ben A. Jones Calumet Farm 02:04.2 1943 Count Fleet Johnny Longden Don Cameron Fannie Hertz 02:04.0 1942 Shut Out Wayne D. Wright John M. Gaver Sr. Greentree Stable 02:04.4 1941 Whirlaway Eddie Arcaro Ben A. Jones Calumet Farm 02:01.4 1940 Gallahadion Carroll Bierman Roy Waldron Milky Way Farm 02:05.0 1939 Johnstown James Stout Jim Fitzsimmons Belair Stud 02:03.4 1938 Lawrin Eddie Arcaro Ben A. Jones Herbert M. Woolf 02:04.8 1937 War Admiral Charley Kurtsinger George Conway Glen Riddle Farm 02:03.2 1936 Bold Venture Ira Hanford Max Hirsch Morton L. Schwartz 02:03.6 1935 Omaha Willie Saunders Jim Fitzsimmons Belair Stud 02:05.0 1934 Cavalcade Mack Garner Bob Smith Brookmeade Stable 02:04.0 1933 Brokers Tip Don Meade Herbert J. Thompson Edward R. Bradley 02:06.8 1932 Burgoo King Eugene James Herbert J. Thompson Edward R. Bradley 02:05.2 1931 Twenty Grand Charley Kurtsinger James G. Rowe Jr. Greentree Stable 02:01.8 1930 Gallant Fox Earl Sande Jim Fitzsimmons Belair Stud 02:07.6 1929 Clyde Van Dusen Linus McAtee Clyde Van Dusen Herbert P. Gardner 02:10.8 1928 Reigh Count Chick Lang Bert S. Michell Fannie Hertz 02:10.4 1927 Whiskery Linus McAtee Fred Hopkins Harry P. Whitney 02:06.0 1926 Bubbling Over Albert Johnson Herbert J. Thompson Edward R. Bradley 02:03.8 1925 Flying Ebony Earl Sande William B. Duke Gifford A. Cochran 02:07.6 1924 Black Gold J. D. Mooney Hanley Webb Rosa M. Hoots 02:05.2 1923 Zev Earl Sande David J. Leary Rancocas Stable 02:05.4 1922 Morvich Albert Johnson Fred Burlew Benjamin Block 02:04.6 1921 Behave Yourself Charles Thompson Herbert J. Thompson Edward R. Bradley 02:04.2 1920 Paul Jones Ted Rice William M. Garth Ral Parr 02:09.0 1919 Sir Barton Johnny Loftus H. Guy Bedwell J. K. L. Ross 02:09.8 1918 Exterminator Willie Knapp Henry McDaniel Willis Sharpe Kilmer 02:10.8 1917 Omar Khayyam Charles Borel Charles T. Patterson Billings & Johnson 02:04.6 1916 George Smith Johnny Loftus Hollie Hughes John Sanford 02:04.0 1915 Regret Joe Notter James G. Rowe Sr. Harry P. Whitney 02:05.4 1914 Old Rosebud John McCabe Frank D. Weir Hamilton C. Applegate 02:03.4 1913 Donerail Roscoe Goose Thomas P. Hayes Thomas P. Hayes 02:04.8 1912 Worth Carroll H. Shilling Frank M. Taylor Harry C. Hallenbeck 02:09.4 1911 Meridian George Archibald Albert Ewing Richard F. Carman 02:05.0 1910 Donau Frederick Herbert George Ham William Gerst 02:06.4 1909 Wintergreen Vincent Powers Charles Mack Jerome B. Respess 02:08.2 1908 Stone Street Arthur Pickens J. W. Hall C. E. & J. W. Hamilton 02:15.2 1907 Pink Star Andy Minder William H. Fizer J. Hal Woodford 02:12.6 1906 Sir Huon Roscoe Troxler Pete Coyne Bashford Manor Stable 02:08.8 1905 Agile Jack Martin Robert Tucker Samuel S. Brown 02:10.8 1904 Elwood Shorty Prior Charles E. Durnell Lasca Durnell 02:08.5 1903 Judge Himes Harold Booker John P. Mayberry Charles R. Ellison 02:09.0 1902 Alan-a-Dale Jimmy Winkfield Thomas C. McDowell Thomas C. McDowell 02:08.8 1901 His Eminence Jimmy Winkfield Frank B. Van Meter Frank B. Van Meter 02:07.8 1900 Lieut. Gibson Jimmy Boland Charles H. Hughes Charles Head Smith 02:06.2 1899 Manuel Fred Taral Robert J. Walden A. H. & D. H. Morris 02:12.0 1898 Plaudit Willie Simms John E. Madden John E. Madden 02:09.0 1897 Typhoon II Buttons Garner Julius C. Cahn Julius C. Cahn 02:12.5 1896 Ben Brush Willie Simms Hardy Campbell Jr. Mike F. Dwyer 02:07.8 1895 Halma James Perkins Byron McClelland Byron McClelland 02:37.5 1894 Chant Frank Goodale H. Eugene Leigh H. Eugene Leigh & Robert L. Rose 02:41.0 1893 Lookout Eddie Kunze William McDaniel Cushing & Orth 02:39.3 1892 Azra Alonzo Clayton John H. Morris Bashford Manor Stable 02:41.5 1891 Kingman Isaac Murphy Dud Allen Jacobin Stable 02:52.3 1890 Riley Isaac Murphy Edward Corrigan Edward Corrigan 02:45.0 1889 Spokane Thomas Kiley John Rodegap Noah Armstrong 02:34.5 1888 Macbeth II George Covington John Campbell Chicago Stable 02:38.3 1887 Montrose Isaac Lewis John McGinty Labold Brothers 02:39.3 1886 Ben Ali Paul Duffy Jim Murphy J. B. A. Haggin 02:36.5 1885 Joe Cotton Erskine Henderson Abraham Perry James T. Williams 02:37.3 1884 Buchanan Isaac Murphy William Bird Samuel S. Brown & William Cottrill 02:40.3 1883 Leonatus William Donohue Raleigh Colston Sr. Jack P. Chinn & George W. Morgan 02:43.0 1882 Apollo[e] Babe Hurd Green B. Morris Morris & Patton 02:40.3 1881 Hindoo Jim McLaughlin James G. Rowe Sr. Dwyer Bros. Stable 02:40.0 1880 Fonso George Lewis Tice Hutsell J. Snell Shawhan 02:37.5 1879 Lord Murphy Charlie Shauer George Rice Darden & Co 02:37.0 1878 Day Star Jimmy Carter Lee Paul Thomas J. Nichols 02:37.3 1877 Baden-Baden Billy Walker Edward D. Brown Daniel Swigert 02:38.0 1876 Vagrant Robert Swim James Williams William Astor Jr. 02:38.3 1875 Aristides Oliver Lewis Ansel Williamson H. Price McGrath 02:37.7

