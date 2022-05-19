News

Steve Kornacki Preakness Picks 2022 | Expert Preakness Predictions 2022

Jeremy Freeborn
The Preakness may not have as much excitement this year because of the absence of Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike. However, there are some interesting storylines still at the Preakness this year, that makes the second leg worth watching. There is one horse that Steve Kornacki of NBC Sports likes over everybody else. Let’s take a look at who that horse is, and some of Kornacki’s other analysis. Odds courtesy of MyBookie.

Secret Oath (+450) At My Bookie | 2022 Preakness Expert Picks

The horse Kornacki is picking to win the 2022 Preakness is Secret Oath. Why is Secret Oath so special? Well, because the horse is a filly. Only six fillies have won the Preakness in the past–Flocarline (1903), Whimsical (1906), Rhine Maiden (1915), Nellie Morse (1924), Rachel Alexandra (2009), and Swiss Skydiver (2020).

Kornacki likes Secret Oath because of her performance at the Kentucky Oaks. After watching the horse win there, he made “an impassioned case” for the filly on the air. According to an interview on NBC Atlanta, Konacki stated, “I was so excited to watch her win that race. It is going to be really hard for me not to pick Secret Oath again in the Preakness.”

Early Voting (+500) At My Bookie | 2022 Preakness Expert Picks

Kornacki believes Early Voting, who did no compete at Churchill Downs, “should be the second choice on the board.” He compares Early Voting to Cloud Computing in 2017. Five years ago, Cloud Computing skipped the Kentucky Derby and won the Preakness. Both horses have the same trainer in Chad Brown.

Epicenter (-125) At My Bookie | 2022 Preakness Expert Picks

Kornacki states Epicenter is the clear favourite. At -125 odds, he look for revenge after a disappointing result at the Kentucky Derby.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
