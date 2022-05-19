Steve Kornacki Preakness Picks 2022 | Expert Preakness Predictions 2022

The Preakness may not have as much excitement this year because of the absence of Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike. However, there are some interesting storylines still at the Preakness this year, that makes the second leg worth watching. There is one horse that Steve Kornacki of NBC Sports likes over everybody else. Let’s take a look at who that horse is, and some of Kornacki’s other analysis. Odds courtesy of MyBookie.

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. $1,000 Preakness Betting Offer + $25 Free Horse Racing Bet Welcome Bonus Up To $1,000 + $25 Free Horse Racing Bet Claim Now 2. $2,500 in Free Bets in Preakness 2022 125% Sportsbook Bonus, Up to $2,500 Claim Now 3. $1,000 Horse Racing Betting Offer for Preakness 2022 Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $1,000 in Free Bets Claim Now 4. $500 in Free Horse Racing Bets for Preakness 2022 Up to $500 in Free Bets for the Preakness Stakes Claim Now 5. $750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Preakness 2022 Maximum Horse Racing Betting Offer of $750 Claim Now

Secret Oath (+450) At My Bookie | 2022 Preakness Expert Picks

The horse Kornacki is picking to win the 2022 Preakness is Secret Oath. Why is Secret Oath so special? Well, because the horse is a filly. Only six fillies have won the Preakness in the past–Flocarline (1903), Whimsical (1906), Rhine Maiden (1915), Nellie Morse (1924), Rachel Alexandra (2009), and Swiss Skydiver (2020).

Kornacki likes Secret Oath because of her performance at the Kentucky Oaks. After watching the horse win there, he made “an impassioned case” for the filly on the air. According to an interview on NBC Atlanta, Konacki stated, “I was so excited to watch her win that race. It is going to be really hard for me not to pick Secret Oath again in the Preakness.”

Back Secret Oath at mybookie.ag.

Early Voting (+500) At My Bookie | 2022 Preakness Expert Picks

Kornacki believes Early Voting, who did no compete at Churchill Downs, “should be the second choice on the board.” He compares Early Voting to Cloud Computing in 2017. Five years ago, Cloud Computing skipped the Kentucky Derby and won the Preakness. Both horses have the same trainer in Chad Brown.

Back Early Voting at mybookie.ag.

Epicenter (-125) At My Bookie | 2022 Preakness Expert Picks

Kornacki states Epicenter is the clear favourite. At -125 odds, he look for revenge after a disappointing result at the Kentucky Derby.

Back Epicenter at mybookie.ag.