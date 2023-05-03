Horse Racing

Jeff Siegel Kentucky Derby 2023 Picks & Predictions: Practical Move, Skinner Among Best Bets

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
Jeff Siegel Picks Kentucky Derby 2023 | Horse Racing Expert Picks

Horse racing expert Jeff Siegel has revealed his Kentucky Derby 2023 picks. Siegel hasn’t shied away from taking longshots at Churchill Downs and has revealed four horses that bettors should keep an eye on in the 149th Run for the Roses.

The Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday May, 6 at the iconic Churchill Downs. Last year, 80-1 longshot Rich Strike found his way into the winner’s circle in a stunning upset. For the 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby, top horse racing analyst Jeff Siegel has his eye on a few longshots, including a 25-1 bet that could be primed for a strong run.

With more than 40 years of experience in the industry, Siegel is offering his best bets heading into Saturday.

Here are Jeff Siegel’s Kentucky Derby 2023 picks:

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby 2023

Jeff Siegel Kentucky Derby 2023 Picks and Predictions

Heading into the Kentucky Derby, Jeff Siegel has released his picks at Churchill Downs including two longshots that he will have on his slip. Siegel’s four picks include Derma Sotogake, Practical Move, Skinner, and Confidence Game.

With two horses priced better than 10-1 and two others priced at 25-1, Siegel’s Kentucky Derby picks offer a nice payout.

Scroll down below for a breakdown on Jeff Siegel’s Kentucky Derby picks.

Derma Sotogake(+1200)

One of the two international horses racing at Churchill Downs this year, Derma Sotogake is a Japanese horse that bought his way in after winning the UAE Derby.

The Japan-bred and based horse had an impressive race at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, where he beat three U.S.-based runners. Derma Sotogake posted a strong time which was considered competitive against even the best times in the major Kentucky Derby preps. In eight starts, the colt has four wins and two third place finishes in his career.

Derma Sotogake will look to become the first international horse to win the Kentucky Derby since Sunny’s Halo in 1983 and the first even Japan-bred horse to win the race.

Siegel expects Derma Sotogake to have a good run and thinks he has the speed to be a real contender at Churchill Downs.

Bet on Derma Sotogake(+1200) at BetOnline

Practical Move (+1000)

Practical Move will be one of two horses that Tim Yakteen will be making his solo Kentucky Derby debut with. The colt comes into Churchill Downs with seven starts including four wins, 1 second and two third place finishes. Yakteen will be racing Practical Move and Reincarnate at Churchill Downs.

Practical Move has been solely trained by Yakteen and the colt currently holds the 10th post position.

The colt is riding a three win streak, which includes wins at the Runhappy Santa Anita Derby, San Felipe Stakes, and Los Alamitos Futurity. The colt has finished in the money throughout his whole entire career and is expected to be a safe pick to have a good run at Churchill Downs.

With a strong pedigree and a good post position, Practical Move is in a great spot to win the 149th Kentucky Derby.

At +1000, Siegel likes Practical Move to be among the top finishers and believes he’ll out-run his odds at this price.

Bet on Practical Move (+1000) at BetOnline

Skinner (+2500)

Skinner is the son of two-time Horse of the Year Curlin. He is trained by John Shirreffs, who won a Kentucky Derby in his very first appearance with Giacomo, pulling off an upset in 2005. The colt has had six starts and only one win under his belt but he’s flashed improvement on the track in recent races.

His last few races for the Kentucky Derby prep show that the horse has a lot of untapped potential.

Skinner finished third in the San Felipe Stakes and Santa Anita Derby, losing to Practical Move. The colt’s recent form has looked good and as a long shot, he has a chance of contending with the Kentucky Derby favorites, especially in the 1 ¼ mile race.

With a pedigree that bodes well for the extra distance, Skinner will be one of the top longshots to bet on this weekend.

Bet on Skinner (+2500) at BetOnline

Confidence Game (+2500)

One of the horses in the field that has a lot of experience at Churchill Downs, Confidence Game comes in as a longshot after drawing post position four. The colt raced at Churchill Downs four times as a two year old and finished with two wins.

The colt has developed a lot over the last last year. In seven starts, the colt has three wins, one second and two third place finishes.

With experience at Churchill Downs, Confidence Game could make some noise down the stretch at the Kentucky Derby and might even finish in the money, according to Siegel.

Bet on Confidence Game (+2500) at BetOnline

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Horse Racing Kentucky Derby
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

