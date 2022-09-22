Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys fan riding horse through Walmart after Bengals win

We’ve seen some wacky celebrations on and off the field in the NFL over the years, however a Cowboys fan topped the lot this week, after riding a horse through a Walmart following the Dallas side’s win against the Bengals at the weekend.

The Cowboys beat the Bengals 20-17 on Sunday, with a late Brett Maher field goal sealing a first victory of the season for his side with just seconds remaining on the clock on Sunday.

Despite star quarterback Dak Prescott remaining sidelined due to injury, one fan in Texas paid tribute to his side and their star quarterback following the victory on Sunday, as the supporter rode a white horse through a local Walmart in a Dak Prescott jersey.

The horse was no ordinary horse however, as it had blue dye on its tail and a unicorn horn on its head to complete the Cowboys look.

Everything's bigger in Texas 🤠🐴 A Cowboys fan rode his horse into Walmart after yesterday's win 💀 (via @K104FM, kelvin_amaya716/IG) pic.twitter.com/80ED2C104h — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 19, 2022

The Bizarre video shows the dedicated Cowboys fan riding round Walmart without a worry in the world, and the die hard supporter was even seen navigating the stallion through aisles to get to the checkout to pay.

The crazy clip went so viral after the game at the weekend that even Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about it this week, as he related the clip to his own experiences.

“I’ve literally been on a horse inside before and it’s a dicey thing, because if that horse gets to slippin’ and slidin’ and kickin’, it’s a mess.”

Questions have since been raised over the legality of the act from the one wild fan and in the city of Arlington. The act is illegal on private property without the consent of the owner, however if there is no complaint filed, no crime is committed and according to the Dallas authorities, no complaint was made.

The Cowboys fan will be hoping to recreate his celebration next week, after the Dallas side take on the New York Giants next Tuesday.

Looking for some action on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites.