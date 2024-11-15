NHL News and Rumors

Jesper Bratt records second career NHL hat trick

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_17909860_168396541_lowres-2

Jesper Bratt of Stockholm, Sweden registered his second career National Hockey League hat trick on Thursday. He accomplished the feat in a 6-2 New Jersey Devils win over the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Bratt’s three goals

Bratt put the Devils up 2-1 with two seconds left in the first period on the power-play from defenseman Dougie Hamilton of Toronto, Ontario and Jack Hughes of Orlando, Florida. He then scored his next two goals unassisted in the third period. Bratt put the Devils up 5-2 at 3:50 in the final frame. Bratt then closed out the scoring with five minutes and 12 seconds left with a shorthanded marker into an empty net.

Bratt’s first career hat trick

Ironically, Bratt’s other hat trick came against Florida’s other NHL team, the Tampa Bay Lightning. That came on March 19, 2023 in a 5-2 Devils win.

Bratt’s 2024-25 NHL Statistics

In 20 games, Bratt has eight goals and 16 assists for 24 points. He is a +3 with 10 penalty minutes, 10 power-play points, one shorthanded point, 59 shots on goal, nine blocked shots, 28 hits, two takaways, and 14 giveaways.

Bratt leads the Devils in assists, points, and power-play points. He is tied for eighth in NHL scoring with Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Like Bratt, Kucherov is European, as he is from Maykop, Russia.

Bratt is also third in the NHL in power-play points. He is only behind Colorado Avalanche teammates Nathan MacKinnon of Halifax, Nova Scotia and Cale Makar of Calgary, Alberta, who have 13 and 12 power-play points respectively.

Devils beat Panthers twice

The Devils beat the Panthers twice this past week. They also beat Florida 4-1 on Tuesday. In the two games, Bratt had five points, as he had two assists in Tuesday’s game. In this game, Bratt set up Hughes and Ondrej Palat of Frydek-Mistek, Czech Republic.

The Devils have the best record in the Eastern Conference. They have a record of 12 wins, six regulation losses and two losses in extra time for 26 points.

 

 

Topics  
Devils NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Arizona Coyotes at Tampa Bay Lightning

Andrei Vasilevskiy records 300 wins in least number of games

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  1h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_17909860_168396541_lowres-2
Jesper Bratt records second career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24741259_168396541_lowres-3
Matvei Michkov becomes youngest Flyers player to score in overtime
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Calgary Flames
Mikko Rantanen collects his ninth career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 14 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24614090_168396541_lowres-2
Penguins trade Lars Eller to Capitals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 13 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets
Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck named first star of the week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 12 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24686395_168396541_lowres-2
Flames winger Anthony Mantha out for the season with ACL injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 12 2024
More News
Arrow to top