The 2023 WTA Finals are underway.

Outside of the four Grand Slam tournaments, this is the most prestigious tennis tournament on the women’s calendar.

Only the top eight players are invited to participate.

That means there are no early rounds to work out the kinks or get used to the courts; the competition is top-notch from the first ball.

Getting the first win is a huge confidence booster as the round-robin tournament continues through next weekend.

Both Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka earned big wins in their first matches.

Pegula Defeats Elena Rybakina In Straight Sets

Jessica Pegula got off to a slow start falling behind 3-5 in the first set against Elena Rybakina.

Then, she found her rhythm and her return game off the Rybakina serve to win six games in a row to take the first set 7-5 and go up a break for 2-0 in the second set.

In the end, she won 10 out of 12 of the final games and never looked back once she assumed the lead.

The final score was 7-5, 6-2.

First win in the bag 👜 Jessica Pegula kicks off her WTA Finals campaign with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Elena Rybakina. #WTAFinals pic.twitter.com/S9nucts4Ba — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) October 29, 2023

That was darn impressive. It’s a first WTA Finals victory for Jessica Pegula, who wins 10 of the final 12 games to defeat Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-2. — TennisNow (@Tennis_Now) October 29, 2023

Winning the first set is imperative for Pegula who did not realize until she was told after the match that she is 48-0 in 2023 when she wins the first set.

Jessica Pegula after beating Elena Rybakina at WTA Finals “You’re 48-0 after winning the 1st set this year.” Jess: “Really? Oh wow. Holy crap.” 😂 Always keeping it real. 🇺🇸 (via @TennisChannel) pic.twitter.com/lLgxTtxDJ0 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 30, 2023

Aryna Sabalenka Drops 1 Game, Breezes Past Maria Sakkari

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka looked rested and ready for the week as she dominated Maria Sakkari with a 6-0, 6-1 straight-set win.

Aryna Sabalenka wins the 1st set 6-0 against Maria Sakkari at the WTA Finals. The Tiger is hungry tonight. 🐅 pic.twitter.com/0Wl35RfnmN — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 30, 2023

Sabalenka played in Tokyo during the Asian swing of the WTA Tour this fall but otherwise took time off to rest and recharge for this tournament.

She was the runner-up to Carolina Garcia in last year’s WTA Finals.