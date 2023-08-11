Tennis News and Rumors

Jessica Pegula Defeats Doubles Partner Coco Gauff In National Bank Open Quarterfinals

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Jessica Pegula Coco Gauff 2

It was the top American women’s tennis players facing off against each other in the National Bank Open quarterfinals in Montreal on Friday.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are good friends off the court and are one of the top-ranked doubles teams in the world also.

There are always a lot of emotions that go into matches like these, but the two were true professionals who pushed each other in a very entertaining match.

It was all Pegula in the first set who wanted to dictate play.

Gauff came back and won the second set, forcing a decisive third set which is when things got interesting.

In the third, Pegula went up a break, but Gauff won three straight games and put herself in contention.

A couple of unforced errors on Gauff’s racquet in the final five minutes of the match were the key difference.

Pegula escaped with the win.

She advances to the semifinals to face the winner of the Iga Swiatek and Danielle Collins quarterfinal match.

After suitable rest, Pegula and Gauff will be back on the court as doubles partners in a semifinal match later on Friday night.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
