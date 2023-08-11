It was the top American women’s tennis players facing off against each other in the National Bank Open quarterfinals in Montreal on Friday.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are good friends off the court and are one of the top-ranked doubles teams in the world also.

There are always a lot of emotions that go into matches like these, but the two were true professionals who pushed each other in a very entertaining match.

It was all Pegula in the first set who wanted to dictate play.

Gauff came back and won the second set, forcing a decisive third set which is when things got interesting.

In the third, Pegula went up a break, but Gauff won three straight games and put herself in contention.

A couple of unforced errors on Gauff’s racquet in the final five minutes of the match were the key difference.

Pegula escaped with the win.

Jessica Pegula d. Gauff 6-2 5-7 7-5 Jess snaps Coco’s six match winning streak. 👀 Coco hadn’t dropped a single set until today. But you know what they say… No one knows you better on court than your doubles partner. ✅6th SF of 2023 Persistent. Purposeful. Pegula. 🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/IDfFSBM2sD — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 11, 2023

She advances to the semifinals to face the winner of the Iga Swiatek and Danielle Collins quarterfinal match.

After suitable rest, Pegula and Gauff will be back on the court as doubles partners in a semifinal match later on Friday night.

Jessica Pegula & Coco Gauff share a hug at the net These 2 have such a beautiful friendship It can’t be easy to play your doubles partner But you know they’re are always rooting for each other after the match 🥹 Friends.

Rivals.

Partners in crime. pic.twitter.com/fms98tQlv0 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 11, 2023

Jessica Pegula after beating Coco Gauff: “I think we’re supposed to play doubles in a few hours. We’ll see how we feel bc that was a really tough match. It’s always tough playing your doubles partner. We know each other’s games so well. It just came down to the wire at the end” pic.twitter.com/XUG7xao1HP — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 11, 2023

