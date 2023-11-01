American Jessica Pegula continues to perform well in Mexico at the 2023 WTA Finals.

On Day 3, she defeated World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

It is the third time this year that Pegula has defeated the World No. 1 player; no American woman has done that since Serena Williams in 2012.

On Tuesday night, Pegula was solid in both the serve and return games.

Sabalenka’s shots were riddled with errors, and Pegula made the most of her opportunities when she got a look at Sabalenka’s second serve.

There was drama at the end as Pegula served consecutive double faults on two match points.

It took seven match points spread over two games to get it done, but Pegula secured the win 6-4, 6-3.

Jessica Pegula after beating Aryna Sabalenka at WTA Finals: “Very tricky. A lot of match points. It’s tough against her. I’ve watched so many matches where she’s down match points & she’s won. So that didn’t help.”😂 pic.twitter.com/TCh8RbLIDh — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 31, 2023

JESSIE EARNS HER THIRD WIN OVER A WORLD NO. 1 😤 🇺🇸 Jessica Pegula wins her 7th straight match as she beats Sabalenka in straight sets!#WTAFinals pic.twitter.com/EbKdjsvQqN — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) October 31, 2023

Don’t Mess with Jess! Jessica Pegula stays undefeated in Mexico, upending Aryna Sabalenka, 6-3, 6-4, to go 2-0 in group play at the WTA Finals in Cancun. Pegula, who took the title in Guadalajara last year, is now in very… VERY good position to snag a spot in the semifinals. pic.twitter.com/nbd3WbWFHR — Tick Tock Tennis (@TickTockTennis) October 31, 2023

Pegula has qualified for the semifinals.

Jessica Pegula is now officially qualified for the WTA Finals semifinals! pic.twitter.com/lMopZnIRJu — #5inCancun (@ninjaga20) November 1, 2023

American tennis fans are fortunate to have two women, Pegula and Coco Gauff, in the top eight in both singles and doubles.

These two🥰 🇺🇸Coco Gauff or Jessica Pegula could become the first players in more than 20 years to win both the singles and doubles at the WTA finals. In 2022, they became the first players to qualify for the #WTAFinals in both disciplines since Karolina Pliskova in 2016. pic.twitter.com/jX70TviT0i — The Net magazine • (@thenet_m) October 27, 2023

Day 4 is a big one for Coco Gauff; she faces Iga Swiatek in singles, and she and Pegula will have a doubles match against the Czech Republic team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.