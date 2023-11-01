Tennis News and Rumors

Jessica Pegula Defeats World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Qualifies For Semifinals

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jessica Pegula

American Jessica Pegula continues to perform well in Mexico at the 2023 WTA Finals.

On Day 3, she defeated World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

It is the third time this year that Pegula has defeated the World No. 1 player; no American woman has done that since Serena Williams in 2012.

On Tuesday night, Pegula was solid in both the serve and return games.

Sabalenka’s shots were riddled with errors, and Pegula made the most of her opportunities when she got a look at Sabalenka’s second serve.

There was drama at the end as Pegula served consecutive double faults on two match points.

It took seven match points spread over two games to get it done, but Pegula secured the win 6-4, 6-3.

Pegula has qualified for the semifinals.

American tennis fans are fortunate to have two women, Pegula and Coco Gauff, in the top eight in both singles and doubles.

Day 4 is a big one for Coco Gauff; she faces Iga Swiatek in singles, and she and Pegula will have a doubles match against the Czech Republic team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff Shares News About Her Team And Her Halloween Costume

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff
2 Things We Have Learned So Far From 2023 WTA Finals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  22h
Tennis News and Rumors
Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek Comes From Behind To Defeat Marketa Vondrousova On Day 2 Of 2023 WTA Finals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 30 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
New WTA World No. 1- Aryna Sabalenka Is Now The Best Women’s Tennis Player In The World
Aryna Sabalenka Speaks Out About The Poor Planning Of WTA Finals Event
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 30 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula Maria Sakkari
Jessica Pegula And Aryna Sabalenka Earn Wins On Day 1 Of 2023 WTA Finals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 29 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz
Updates On Present And Past World No. 1 Players: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Pete Sampras
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 29 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka
Check Out The 2023 WTA Finals Photo Shoot On The Beach In Cancun
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 27 2023
More News
Arrow to top