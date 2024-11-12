Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck named first star of the week

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck of Commerce, Michigan was named the National Hockey League first star of the week for the week from November 4 to 10, 2024. He had a record of three wins, zero losses, two shutouts, a save percentage of .989, and goals against average of 0.33.

First shutout of the Week

Hellebuyck made 21 saves in a 3-0 Jets win over the Utah Hockey Club on November 5. He made six saves in the first period, eight saves in the second period, and seven saves in the third period.

Second Shutout of the Week

Hellebuyck made 35 saves in a 1-0 Jets win over the Colorado Avalanche on November 7. He made nine saves in the first period, nine saves in the second period, and 17 saves in the third period.

Hilarious win over Dallas

Hellebuyck closed out the week by only giving up one goal on 33 shots in a 4-1 Jets win over the Dallas Stars in Winnipeg this past Saturday. Everyone will remember the chant by Jets fans, who bellowed “U.S. backup” toward Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger of Lakeville, Minnesota. Hellebuyck and Oettinger are expected to be the United States’s top two goalies at the 2025 4 Nations Faceoff and the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan/Cortina d’Ampezzo. So far this season, Hellebuyck appears to be the clear number one goaltender so far.

Hellebuyck in 2024-25

This season Hellebuyck has a record of 11 wins and one loss with three shutouts, a goals against average of 1.83, and a save percentage of .935. He has been by far the top goalie so far this season as he leads the NHL in wins, shutouts, goals against average and save percentage.

Great start for the Jets

For the first time in NHL history, a NHL team has won 14 of their first 15 games. Winnipeg’s 28 points are five more points than the Minnesota Wild and Florida Panthers, who both have 23 points.