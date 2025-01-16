NHL News and Rumors

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck named NHL First Star of the Week

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets starting goaltender Connor Hellebuyck of Commerce, Michigan was named the National Hockey League First Star of the Week for the period from January 6 to 12, 2025. In two games, he gave up only two goals for a goals against average of 1.00. Hellebuyck also had two wins, one shutout, and a save percentage of .957.

Inside look at the wins

Hellebuyck began the week with a 5-2 Jets win over the Nashville Predators on January 7. He made 26 saves on 28 shots. Hellebuyck then had a 22 save shutout in a 3-0 Jets win over the Colorado Avalanche on January 11. He made 10 saves in the first period, five saves in the second period and seven saves in the third period.

Hellebuyck’s significant accomplishment

In the Jets’s win over the Predators last Tuesday, Hellebuyck became the third fastest goaltender to win 300 National Hockey League games. He accomplished the feat in 538 games. The only goalies to win 300 NHL games in fewer regular season games are Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning (490 games) and Jacques Plante of the Montreal Canadiens (521 games). Hellebuyck also became the 41st goaltender in NHL history with 300 wins. Vasilevskiy accomplished the feat earlier this season. Ironically, it came in a 4-1 Lightning win over Hellebuyck’s Winnipeg Jets on November 14.

Hellebuyck in 2024-25

Hellebuyck has put up Vezina Trophy like numbers for the Jets this season. He leads the National Hockey League in wins (27), saves (910), save percentage (.929), goals against average (1.99), and shutouts (six).

Hellebuyck’s five other shutouts in 2024-25

Hellebuyck had his first shutout of the season on October 9 in a 6-0 Jets win over the Edmonton Oilers. That was followed by a 3-0 Jets win over the Utah Hockey Club on November 5, a 1-0 Jets win over the Colorado Avalanche on November 7, a 5-0 Jets win over the Minnesota Wild on December 21, and a 3-0 Jets win over the Nashville Predators on December 30.

Most points in the NHL

The Jets have a record of 30 wins, 12 regulation losses and three losses in extra time for 63 points. They are  tied with the Washington Capitals for the most points in the NHL.

 

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Winnipeg Jets
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Colorado Avalanche

Kyle Connor registers his sixth career hat trick

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets
Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  5h
NHL News and Rumors
LoanDepot Park
State of Florida to host two NHL outdoor games in 2025-26
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 9 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Preseason-Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild
Wild center Marco Rossi named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 7 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21916463_168396541_lowres-3
Matthew Knies records first career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 5 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25109483_168396541_lowres-2
Blues left winger Brandon Saad records third career hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 4 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25092120_168396541_lowres-2
Blues defensemen shine in Winter Classic win over Blackhawks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 1 2025
More News
Arrow to top