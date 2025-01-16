Winnipeg Jets starting goaltender Connor Hellebuyck of Commerce, Michigan was named the National Hockey League First Star of the Week for the period from January 6 to 12, 2025. In two games, he gave up only two goals for a goals against average of 1.00. Hellebuyck also had two wins, one shutout, and a save percentage of .957.

Inside look at the wins

Hellebuyck began the week with a 5-2 Jets win over the Nashville Predators on January 7. He made 26 saves on 28 shots. Hellebuyck then had a 22 save shutout in a 3-0 Jets win over the Colorado Avalanche on January 11. He made 10 saves in the first period, five saves in the second period and seven saves in the third period.

Hellebuyck’s significant accomplishment

In the Jets’s win over the Predators last Tuesday, Hellebuyck became the third fastest goaltender to win 300 National Hockey League games. He accomplished the feat in 538 games. The only goalies to win 300 NHL games in fewer regular season games are Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning (490 games) and Jacques Plante of the Montreal Canadiens (521 games). Hellebuyck also became the 41st goaltender in NHL history with 300 wins. Vasilevskiy accomplished the feat earlier this season. Ironically, it came in a 4-1 Lightning win over Hellebuyck’s Winnipeg Jets on November 14.

Hellebuyck in 2024-25

Hellebuyck has put up Vezina Trophy like numbers for the Jets this season. He leads the National Hockey League in wins (27), saves (910), save percentage (.929), goals against average (1.99), and shutouts (six).

Hellebuyck’s five other shutouts in 2024-25

Hellebuyck had his first shutout of the season on October 9 in a 6-0 Jets win over the Edmonton Oilers. That was followed by a 3-0 Jets win over the Utah Hockey Club on November 5, a 1-0 Jets win over the Colorado Avalanche on November 7, a 5-0 Jets win over the Minnesota Wild on December 21, and a 3-0 Jets win over the Nashville Predators on December 30.

Most points in the NHL

The Jets have a record of 30 wins, 12 regulation losses and three losses in extra time for 63 points. They are tied with the Washington Capitals for the most points in the NHL.