In a recent press conference that has stirred discussions among college football fans, Joe Burrow set the record straight about his collegiate career. When asked if Ohio State could ‘claim’ him as one of their own, Burrow simply said, “I went to school at Ohio State. I played football at LSU.”

Burrow is a Tiger Not a Buckeye

Burrow’s path to NFL stardom is not your typical college-to-pro trajectory. Starting as a Buckeye, he spent three years at Ohio State. Although he donned the scarlet and gray, his on-field opportunities were limited, and he didn’t post notable stats in Columbus.

However, it could be argued that this time was crucial for Burrow’s development, both academically and athletically, laying the foundation for the heights he would reach next.

In 2018, Burrow transferred to LSU, and the rest is history. At LSU, he didn’t just play football; he redefined it. In the 2019 season, Burrow led the Tigers to a national championship with a record-breaking campaign.

He threw for an astonishing 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns, a single-season record. His passer rating of 202.0 was also a record, and his 76.3% completion rate solidified his status as a precision passer.

Joe Burrow: “I went to school at Ohio State. I played football at LSU.” Joe Burrow made his own statement on why OSU should or shouldn’t claim him as one of their own in the NFL. #Buckeyes #LSUTigers @fox19 pic.twitter.com/sedLyY0HnC — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 8, 2023

Buckeyes Can’t Claim Burrow

So, should Ohio State claim Joe Burrow as one of their own in the NFL? Burrow himself draws a clear line—his football identity was forged with the Tigers. His statistical legacy resides firmly in Baton Rouge, where he won the Heisman Trophy and became the number one overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

In essence, Burrow’s college story is a tale of two cities: Columbus, where his journey began, and Baton Rouge, where his legend was born. His time at Ohio State showed his resilience and determination to find the right fit. At LSU, his talent was unleashed, propelling him to become one of the most exciting quarterbacks in recent history.