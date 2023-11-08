College Football

Joe Burrow Says Buckeyes Can’t Claim Him: ‘Forget Ohio State, LSU is Where I Played Football!’

David Evans
In a recent press conference that has stirred discussions among college football fans, Joe Burrow set the record straight about his collegiate career. When asked if Ohio State could ‘claim’ him as one of their own, Burrow simply said, “I went to school at Ohio State. I played football at LSU.”

Burrow is a Tiger Not a Buckeye

Burrow’s path to NFL stardom is not your typical college-to-pro trajectory. Starting as a Buckeye, he spent three years at Ohio State. Although he donned the scarlet and gray, his on-field opportunities were limited, and he didn’t post notable stats in Columbus.

However, it could be argued that this time was crucial for Burrow’s development, both academically and athletically, laying the foundation for the heights he would reach next.

In 2018, Burrow transferred to LSU, and the rest is history. At LSU, he didn’t just play football; he redefined it. In the 2019 season, Burrow led the Tigers to a national championship with a record-breaking campaign.

He threw for an astonishing 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns, a single-season record. His passer rating of 202.0 was also a record, and his 76.3% completion rate solidified his status as a precision passer.

Buckeyes Can’t Claim Burrow

So, should Ohio State claim Joe Burrow as one of their own in the NFL? Burrow himself draws a clear line—his football identity was forged with the Tigers. His statistical legacy resides firmly in Baton Rouge, where he won the Heisman Trophy and became the number one overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

In essence, Burrow’s college story is a tale of two cities: Columbus, where his journey began, and Baton Rouge, where his legend was born. His time at Ohio State showed his resilience and determination to find the right fit. At LSU, his talent was unleashed, propelling him to become one of the most exciting quarterbacks in recent history.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
