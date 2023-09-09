Week one started Thursday evening, with the Detroit Lions upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs 21-20. John Breech of CBS Sports did not predict that upset, but is predicting five upsets this weekend. Let’s take a look at the bold picks Breech is making.

Cincinnati Bengals(-2.5) @ Cleveland Browns (O/U:49.0)

Breech is picking the underdog here because of Joe Burrow’s historical struggles against Cleveland. In five games, Burrow only has a record of one win and four losses against his state rivals. Breech also feels the Browns have the edge because Burrow missed the entire preseason. The Bengals quarterback was battling a calf strain, but the highest paid player in NFL history, should be good to go on Sunday.

San Francisco 49ers(-2.5) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (O/U:41.5)

Breech believes an upset could happen here because of San Francisco’s rather weak offensive line. He believes that it is rather “dicey” after Trent Williams. Breech also feels that T.J. Watt, the Steelers star linebacker, could have a huge day.

Philadelphia Eagles(-3.5) @ New England Patriots (O/U:45.0)

In a definitely shocker, Breech feels the Patriots have the skill set to stun the defending Super Bowl finalists, Philadelphia Eagles. The reason is that Breech feels that Jalen Hurts will struggle in facing a Bill Belichick defense for the first time. Remember, the Patriots had an excellent defense in 2022. In fact, it was one of the top defenses in the entire NFL. They had seven touchdowns on defense, the most in the entire league.

Buffalo Bills (-2.5) @ New York Jets (O/U: 46.0)

Breech just doesn’t believe the Jets will beat the Bills. He thinks they will beat them by a touchdown of 27-20. The Jets now have Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, and several other new faces as well. However, the Bills will not have the services of their star linebacker Von Miller, which should give the Jets a significant advantage. Miller tore his ACL on Thanksgiving Day last year, and is still not ready for the 2023 season.

Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints(-3.0) (O/U:41.0)

The Titans have the best running back of the 2022 season in Derrick Henry. The Saints top running back, Alvin Kamara is suspended three games for a fight outside a Las Vegas night club at the Pro Bowl in February. That is one reason why the Titans could deliver with the upset.