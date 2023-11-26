John Breech NFL Week 12 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

John Breech of CBS Sports has a record of 104 wins and 64 losses in picking games this year. Let’s take an in depth look at the three upset picks he is choosing in week 12.

Jacksonville Jaguars (-1.5) @ Houston Texans (O/U: 44.5)

Breech did not expect the Texans to be contending for an AFC South Division battle at the beginning of the season. In the summer, the Jaguars’s odds of winning the division was -155, while the Texans were at at +1100. What Breech is most impressed with is the play of quarterback CJ Stroud of Rancho Cucamonga, California. In the last three weeks, he has had 1162 passing yards. the most passing yards by a NFL quarterback over a three week period in NFL history. He had 470 passing yards on November 5 in a 39-37 Texans win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Stroud had 356 passing yards on November 12 in a 30-27 Texans win over the Cincinnati Bengals and 336 passing yards on Sunday in a 21-16 Texans win over the Arizona Cardinals. Breech is also not a fan of the Jaguars pass defense, and feels that is something Stroud can exploit. He is picking Houston to win 34-27.

Cleveland Browns (+1.5) @ Denver Broncos (O/U: 34.5)

In this AFC battle, Breech is picking the Cleveland Browns to beat the Denver Broncos 20-16. The Browns are at seven wins and three losses, while the Broncos are at five wins and five losses. The reason why the Broncos are favoured is because the Browns are without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has a broken bone in his shoulder. However, the Browns defense has been great in two of their last three weeks. On November 7, Cleveland blanked Arizona 27-0 and then on November 19, Cleveland beat Pittsburgh 13-10.

Buffalo Bills (+3.5) @ Philadelphia Eagles (O/U: 47.5)

In a bold prediction, Breech is picking the Buffalo Bills to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-24. The Bills are second in the AFC East at six wins and five losses, while the Eagles lead the entire National Football League at nine wins and one loss. Breech likes the Bills in this one because of the scheduling advantage factor. The Eagles are coming off the shorter week, as they played on Monday, where they beat the Kansas City Chiefs 21-17. Breech also does not like the Eagles pass defense, which has given up 248.1 passing yards per game, the fifth most yards per game in the NFL.