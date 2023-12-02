John Breech NFL Week 13 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

John Breech of CBS Sports has a record of 110 wins and 71 losses in picking games this year. Like Jamey Eisenberg of CBS Sports, Breech is only picking one underdog. Let’s take a look at the underdog, and two teams he likes as favourites in prime time action.

Denver Broncos (+3.5) @ Houston Texans (O/U: 47.5)

Like Eisenberg, Breech likes the Broncos as the underdog here. His projected final score is 23-20 Denver. As of late, Breech has been very impressed with the Broncos defense. Over the last five weeks (all Broncos wins), they have committed 16 turnovers. Breech also believes that the Broncos have the defense that can force Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud to make mistakes. Even though Stroud is the early favourite to be the Offensive Rookie of the Year, he has been prone to some rookie errors along the way. In the last three games, Stroud has turned the ball over six times. Breech also praises Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who has 17 touchdown passes in the red zone, and has a completion percentage of 68.8% after second down.

Kansas City Chiefs (-6) @ Green Bay Packers (O/U: 42.5)

Breech is picking the Chiefs, but not against the spread, as he likes Kansas City to win by a field goal in the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field, by a score of 26-23. Even though the Packers have played much better as of late, (and were great on Thanksgiving in Detroit), they are still to face an elite defense as the Chiefs have only given up 181 points. That is the least points allowed in the AFC and the second fewest points in the NFL. Only the San Francisco 49ers have given up fewer points with 170. Breech also is just simply more confident with Patrick Mahomes at the helm than Jordan Love.

Cincinnati Bengals (+8.5) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (O/U: 38.5)

Breech is also picking the Jaguars, but not against the spread either, as he likes the Jaguars to win by four points, 20-16. One reason why Breech is picking the Jaguars is because of their great rush defense, and the fact the Bengals have a NFL worst 75.8 rushing yards per game.