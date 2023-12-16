NFL picks

John Breech NFL Week 15 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
3 min read
John Breech of CBS Sports has a record of 126 wins and 83 losses in picking games this year. In Week 15, he is picking one upset. Let’s take a look at the underdog he likes and two favourites in games that are expected to be rather close.

Denver Broncos (+5.5) @ Detroit Lions  (O/U: 46.5)

In the battle of the D’s (Denver and Detroit), Breech is picking an upset here as he likes the Broncos 23-20 even though they are a 5.5 point underdog. The Lions lead the NFC North at nine wins and four losses, while the Broncos are second in the AFC West at seven wins and six losses. However, the Lions have not played well at all in two of their last three games. They were resoundly beaten 29-22 by the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day, and then were clearly beaten 28-13 by the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Breech highlights the fact that the Broncos are 6-1 in their last seven games, and that the Lions defense has been terrible the last five weeks (On a personal note, I dumped the Lions defense just yesterday in my fantasy pool). In the last two months, the Broncos are a +11 in turnover ratio, while the Lions are a -8.

Pittsburgh Steelers (+2.5) @ Indianapolis Colts (O/U: 42.5)

In this game, both teams have identical records of seven wins and six losses. The Steelers are coming off two embarrassing home losses, where they became the first team in NFL history to be above .500 and lose back-to-back games to teams that were both eight games below .500. Ouch! On Saturday afternoon, the Steelers will once again use Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback and Breech does not have much confidence in him. Breech likes the Colts to win 24-17.

Dallas Cowboys (+2.5) @ Buffalo Bills (O/U: 50.5)

This game is filled with intrigue as the 10-3 Cowboys are smoking hot at the moment and the 7-6 Bills just beat the reigning Super Bowl champs. Breech is picking the Bills 27-24 because of the location. The game is in the frozen tundra of Buffalo. Breech points out that the Cowboys are only an average team on the road where they are 3-3, and were stunningly beaten 28-16 by the Arizona Cardinals on September 24. Buffalo meanwhile has only lost once at home all season, as they were beaten by Denver 24-22 on November 13. Breech also wonders how the Cowboys will react mentally after their emotional 33-13 win over the Eagles a week ago.

 

 

Bills Broncos Colts NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
