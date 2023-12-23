John Breech NFL Week 16 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

John Breech of CBS Sports has a record of 137 wins and 88 losses in picking games this year. In Week 16, he likes three upsets. Let’s take a look at the three underdogs he likes.

Washington Commanders (+3) @ New York Jets (O/U: 37)

The Commanders are the three-point underdog in this one, but Breech likes Washington to win this one by a field goal, 19-16. Both teams are out of contention. The Jets are at five wins and nine losses, and the Commanders are at four wins and 10 losses. One reason to consider Washington here is because of their offense. They have scored 281 points compared to only 201 for the Jets. Commanders quarterback Sam Howell of Waynesville, North Carolina has completed 346 of 535 passes for 3568 passing yards this season with 19 touchdown passes.

Jacksonville Jaguars (+1) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (O/U: 42.5)

The Jaguars have the better record here, as they lead the AFC South at eight wins and six losses. The Buccaneers are at seven wins and seven losses and lead the NFC South. It should be noted that Breech is picking the Jaguars to win this game 27-23 if their quarterback Trevor Lawrence plays, and the Buccaneers to win 24-17 if he does not. Lawrence suffered a concussion a week ago against the Baltimore Ravens. Even though he finished the game, Lawrence must pass concussion protocol before being allowed on to the field in this all-central Florida battle Sunday afternoon. Breech also likes the Jaguars due to the fact they are 6-1 this year against teams from either the AFC or NFC South, and does not like the Buccaneers pass defense, which has allowed 263.9 yards per game, the second most in the NFL.

Dallas Cowboys (+1.5) @ Miami Dolphins (O/U: 52.5)

Breech likes the 10-4 Cowboys here to beat the 10-4 Dolphins 38-31. The Cowboys lead the NFC East (even though they are located in the south) and the Dolphins lead the AFC East. The major reason why Breech likes Dallas is because the Dolphins have not beaten a team with a winning record in 14 months. Yikes! The other reason Breech likes Dallas is because of their secondary, which has given up only 176.9 passing yards per game, the fourth fewest passing yards in the NFL.