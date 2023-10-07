John Breech NFL Week 5 Picks & Predictions 2023

For the second straight week we have early National Football League action featuring the Jacksonville Jaguars. This week in England, the Jaguars are facing the Buffalo Bills. For John Breech of CBS Sports, he picked two upsets last week. He was correct with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but was gigantically incorrect with the New England Patriots. Let’s see what upsets he has in store for Week 5.

Houston Texas (+1.5) @ Atlanta Falcons (O/U: 41.5)

I actually completely agree with Breech here in picking the Houston Texans. Houston has simply looked great in their last two games. They clobbered the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-17 and the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-6. Yes, the Falcons have a steady defense. However, they have given up 20+ points in their last three games, and one needs to question if the Falcons have enough offense from their passing game to score 20 points against a credible Houston defense. Breech is not just picking the Texans to win by a little. He is predicting them to win by a lot–a 27-17 score in fact.

Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5) @ Los Angeles Rams (O/U: 50.5)

A lot of points are expected in this one, as Cooper Kupp makes his 2023 NFL debut for the Rams after missing the first month with a hamstring ailment. It is in their pass defense where Philadelphia has struggled to start the season. Breech points out that Philadelphia has given up nine touchdown passes this year, the third most in the NFL. The Eagles will not only have to contain Kupp, the Super Bowl MVP from 2022, but also the extremely talented rookie, Puka Nacua, who leads the NFL with 39 receptions so far. Breech is picking the Rams to win 27-24.

New York Jets (+2.5) @ Denver Broncos (O/U: 43.5)

Yes, we know the Broncos won their first game of the season a week ago by beating the Chicago Bears 31-28. But the question here is, should that give them the right to be considered as favourites to beat the New York Jets at home in week five? Breech does not think so and is picking New York Jets 20-16.

Dallas Cowboys (+3.5) @ San Francisco 49ers (O/U: 45)

The 49ers have been the class of the NFL to date as they are 4-0 and outscored their opponents 125-58. They have also scored a minimum of 30 points in all four contests. However Breech believes Cowboys defensive co-ordinator Dan Quinn could be a difference maker here and put in a system in place that will confuse 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Breech is picking the Cowboys 27-24.