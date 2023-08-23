Tennis News and Rumors

John Isner Announces He Will Retire After The 2023 US Open

Wendi Oliveros
John Isner

38-year-old American tennis player John Isner announced that he will retire after the 2023 US Open.


The 6’10” Isner turned pro in 2007 after a highly successful collegiate tennis career at the University of Georgia.

Isner’s trademark backward hat and huge serve carried him to 16 career titles and a career-high ranking of eighth in the world in July 2018.

He is also an accomplished doubles player with 8 titles and a career-high ranking of 14th in July 2022.

Isner has the record for most aces ever in men’s tennis with 14,391.


His other claim to fame is playing in long matches; Isner played in two record-long Wimbledon matches.

The first was a first-round contest in 2010 against Nicholas Mahut where Isner prevailed in a 138-game fifth set.

The second was a legendary 6-hour and 36-minute contest against Kevin Anderson in the 2018 Wimbledon semifinals.

It was decided by a 50-game fifth set with Anderson winning 26-24.


Because of this marathon match, Wimbledon changed its rules and allowed fifth-set tiebreakers beginning in 2019.

A fixture on the ATP tour for over 15 years, Isner will be missed by his peers and fans.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
