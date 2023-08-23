38-year-old American tennis player John Isner announced that he will retire after the 2023 US Open.

Congrats to @JohnIsner on an amazing career 🙌🇺🇸 The big Dawg achieved an ATP singles rank of No. 8 and is retiring after the #USOpen! pic.twitter.com/dFofqb2vS8 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 23, 2023



The 6’10” Isner turned pro in 2007 after a highly successful collegiate tennis career at the University of Georgia.

Isner’s trademark backward hat and huge serve carried him to 16 career titles and a career-high ranking of eighth in the world in July 2018.

He is also an accomplished doubles player with 8 titles and a career-high ranking of 14th in July 2022.

Isner has the record for most aces ever in men’s tennis with 14,391.

🚨 John Isner will retire at the 2023 US Open. He has played his part in Men’s tennis, from the most aces ever (14,391), to the longest match ever (Wimbledon 2010 vs Mahut, 11 HOURS AND 5 MINUTES) 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pkBoGwyP97 — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) August 23, 2023



His other claim to fame is playing in long matches; Isner played in two record-long Wimbledon matches.

The first was a first-round contest in 2010 against Nicholas Mahut where Isner prevailed in a 138-game fifth set.

On this day in 2010: 🎾 The longest tennis match ever started between John Isner and Nicholas Mahut that continued for 665 minutes (11 hours and 5 minutes) over 3 days before Isner won 6-4, 3-6, 6-7, 7-6, 70-68 #Wimbledon #tennis pic.twitter.com/I5cNGxAeWK — FirstSportz Tennis (@FS_Tennis1) June 23, 2023

The second was a legendary 6-hour and 36-minute contest against Kevin Anderson in the 2018 Wimbledon semifinals.

It was decided by a 50-game fifth set with Anderson winning 26-24.

🗓️ On this day in 2018 local tennis pro Kevin Anderson🇿🇦 beat American John Isner 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 6-4, 26-24 in the longest semi-final in #Wimbledon history 🤯 🤯 🤯#TBT pic.twitter.com/eV7Uxut8W1 — Sportingbet (@sportingbet_sa) July 13, 2023



Because of this marathon match, Wimbledon changed its rules and allowed fifth-set tiebreakers beginning in 2019.

A fixture on the ATP tour for over 15 years, Isner will be missed by his peers and fans.

John Isner will end his career at this year’s US Open: “US Open will be my last tournament & I can’t think of a better way to go out than competing in New York City…” You will be missed, John. Make this last US Open count. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Akp29cQSR2 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 23, 2023

