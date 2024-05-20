Columbus Blue Jackets left winger Johnny Gaudreau of Salem, New Jersey became the United States’s all-time leading scorer at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Men’s Hockey Championships. On Sunday in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Gaudreau recorded his 43rd point in the history of the World Men’s Hockey Championships, and in the process passed Detroit Red Wings right winger Patrick Kane of Buffalo, New York on the American All-Time list. Gaudreau now has 13 goals and 30 assists in 38 games, and also passed Kane as the American all-time assist leader at the World Men’s Hockey Championship. It was also a successful game for the United States as they clobbered Kazakhstan 10-1, and in the process qualified for the quarterfinals.

Five-point game for Gaudreau

Gaudreau scored the 10th goal for the United States on Sunday. He scored from Minnesota Wild left winger Matt Boldy of Milford, Massachusetts at 10:06 of the third period. Gaudreau also set up Ottawa Senators left winger Brady Tkachuk of Scottsdale, Arizona thrice, as the 24-year-old son of former American star Keith Tkachuk registered a hat trick. The other American player Gaudreau helped set up for a goal was Boldy.

Johnny Gaudreau in 2023-24

In 81 games this season for the Blue Jackets, Gaudreau had 12 goals and 48 assists for 60 points. He was a -27 with 22 penalty minutes, 18 power-play points, three game-winning goals, 160 shots on goal, 23 blocked shots, two hits, 34 takeaways, and 40 giveaways.

USA at the 2024 World Men’s Hockey Championships

The United States has a record of four wins and two losses for 13 points after six games. In addition to beating Kazakhstan, the Americans have beaten Germany 6-1, France 5-0 and Poland 4-1. Their losses came to Sweden 5-2 and Slovakia 5-4 in overtime. The United States are one of six counties that have clinched a spot in the quarterfinals. They are joined by Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Germany.