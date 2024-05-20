NHL News and Rumors

Johnny Gaudreau becomes USA’s all-time leading scorer at World Hockey Championship

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
2017 NHL Awards - Arrivals

Columbus Blue Jackets left winger Johnny Gaudreau of Salem, New Jersey became the United States’s all-time leading scorer at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Men’s Hockey Championships. On Sunday in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Gaudreau recorded his 43rd point in the history of the World Men’s Hockey Championships, and in the process passed Detroit Red Wings right winger Patrick Kane of Buffalo, New York on the American All-Time list. Gaudreau now has 13 goals and 30 assists in 38 games, and also passed Kane as the American all-time assist leader at the World Men’s Hockey Championship. It was also a successful game for the United States as they clobbered Kazakhstan 10-1, and in the process qualified for the quarterfinals.

Five-point game for Gaudreau

Gaudreau scored the 10th goal for the United States on Sunday. He scored from Minnesota Wild left winger Matt Boldy of Milford, Massachusetts at 10:06 of the third period. Gaudreau also set up Ottawa Senators left winger Brady Tkachuk of Scottsdale, Arizona thrice, as the 24-year-old son of former American star Keith Tkachuk registered a hat trick. The other American player Gaudreau helped set up for a goal was Boldy.

Johnny Gaudreau in 2023-24

In 81 games this season for the Blue Jackets, Gaudreau had 12 goals and 48 assists for 60 points. He was a -27 with 22 penalty minutes, 18 power-play points, three game-winning goals, 160 shots on goal, 23 blocked shots, two hits, 34 takeaways, and 40 giveaways.

USA at the 2024 World Men’s Hockey Championships

The United States has a record of four wins and two losses for 13 points after six games. In addition to beating Kazakhstan, the Americans have beaten Germany 6-1, France 5-0 and Poland 4-1. Their losses came to Sweden 5-2 and Slovakia 5-4 in overtime. The United States are one of six counties that have clinched a spot in the quarterfinals. They are joined by Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Germany.

 

Topics  
Blue Jackets NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
2017 NHL Awards - Arrivals

Johnny Gaudreau becomes USA’s all-time leading scorer at World Hockey Championship

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  5h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers
Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov wins 2024 Selke Trophy
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  17h
NHL News and Rumors
canuscks oilers game 6 saturfday night (1)
NHL Fans Reply To Edmonton Oilers Avoiding Stanley Cup Playoff Elimination With Game 6 Win Over Vancouver Canucks At Rogers Place
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 18 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23092563_168396541_lowres-2
Dallas Stars reach the 2024 Western Conference Final
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 18 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23304427_168396541_lowres-2
Florida Panthers reach the 2024 Eastern Conference Final
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 18 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Rangers at San Jose Sharks
NY Rangers advance to the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 17 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_18402826_168396541_lowres-2
Sixth game guaranteed in all four series in NHL’s second round
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 16 2024
More News
Arrow to top