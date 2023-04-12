Even though The Masters 2023 is now history, there is still some golf-related news coming from it.

Jon Rahm continues to revel in his victory and enjoy his first Masters Championship.

He was asked about some of the meaningful congratulatory messages he received since winning his green jacket on Sunday.

Rahm said that Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal left him a voice message that meant a lot.

It sounds as though Rahm and Nadal have supported each other from afar as they have achieved career milestones.

For golf and tennis fans, this is a neat intersection that is enjoyable to hear about.

Jon Rahm's favorite Masters congratulations text? Rafa Nadal. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y16DQj1NIC — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 12, 2023

What would be even better is to see Rahm taking Rafa out on the links or Rafa showing Rahm some tennis shots.

Those are unlikely scenarios, but we still can dream.

The Masters Final Round Ratings Hit A Five Year High

Just as Rahm continues to celebrate his win, CBS Sports is also enjoying their ratings from The Masters.

The final round saw the highest television ratings of any golf event from any network since 2018.

There were 12.058 million viewers watching the final round; that is up 19% from 2022 according to CBS Sports PR.

More than 15 million viewers tuned in for the conclusion of the coverage from 7:00 PM – 7:15 PM.

There could be several reasons for this.

One is that the PGA and LIV rift created drama that golf fans wanted to watch.

Second is that Tiger Woods made the cut, and though he did not finish the tournament, fans tune in to see Tiger.

There were other plotlines in The Masters 2023.

The weather was one that elicited interest, and though it was an unforeseen casualty of the weather, the trees falling on the 17th hole also added drama (but thankfully no injuries).

Easter Sunday was when the final round took place, and that could have also boosted the ratings.

Families that gathered for the holiday likely had the television on The Masters’ coverage.

No matter what the reasons are, The Masters was a huge success for the sport of golf.

Golf’s divided PGA and LIV entities should take note.