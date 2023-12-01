There have been rumors surfacing that Jon Rahm is expected to leave the PGA Tour next year and join the controversial LIV Golf League. According to sources, Rahm has already agreed to the terms to join LIV Golf and an announcement is expected next week.

Rahm supposedly will be compensated a staggering $600 million to join the league. Earlier in November, Front Office Sports released that the Spaniard was in late discussions with LIV Golf.

While the rumors are unsubstantiated thus far, Rahm heading to the LIV Golf League would be a huge asset considering he was one of the hottest players on the Tour last year. He will join players like Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith, and Brooks Koepka, making an all-star roster for LIV Golf.

Jon Rahm Reportedly Joining LIV Golf

There are claims that the blockbuster deal has already been made. It may come as a surprise for some fans, but Rahm’s departure from the PGA Tour wouldn’t be overly surprising.

The Masters Champion has secured his spot in the next few majors due to his recent run. Aside from losing Official World Golf Ranking points, Rahm has a chance to capitalize on a huge payday while playing in fewer tournaments by joining LIV Golf.

Rahm is signing a reported $600 million deal to join the Saudi-backed league. It would be the league’s biggest signing yet. Tiger Woods reportedly turned down an $800 million offer from LIV. Phil Mickelson was believed to received the biggest check of $200 million while players like Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and Bryson DeChambeau received $100 million.

At the time, Rahm admitted that he saw the appeal of LIV Golf but reiterated that his heart remained with the PGA Tour.

Earlier last month, he withdrew from the TGL, which is a new virtual golf league that was co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Even though the league delayed its launch until 2025, the TGL was set to work in conjunction with PGA Tour. There were no LIV Golf players who were asked to be a part of the TGL roster.

Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf Contract Details

Last month, Phil Mickelson was adamant that there were more high-profile players joining LIV Golf in 2024.

If Rahm agrees to terms on a deal, he will be expected to join the league in 2024. According to reports, Rahm signed a 5-year contract running until 2029. He will receive $300 million in total signing bonuses, which will be paid over the life of the contract. Rahm was also given the option to join the Fireballs GC, but opted to captain his own squad and will own 25% of the team.

It’s rumored $600 million figure includes his equity in the new team, which is likely to pop off after signing.