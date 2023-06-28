Cycling

Jonas Vingegaard Net Worth, Salary, Career Earnings, & Wife

Jonas Vingegaard

As one of the best professional cyclists in the world, Jonas Vingegaard is a rising star in the sport. Vingegaard won the 2022 Tour de France and will look to defend his championship this summer. Below, we explore Jonas Vingegaard’s net worth, salary, career earnings, and wife.

Jonas Vingegaard Net Worth

Vingegaard’s net worth is between $5 million and $7.5 million.

The majority of Vingegaard’s net worth can be attributed to his time as a professional cyclist. The Danish cyclist currently rides for UCI World Team Team Jumbo–Visma.

Jonas Vingegaard Salary

Vingegaard earns a rumored salary of $500,000. However, his salary will soon increase after extending his contract with Jumbo-Visma until 2027.

Visma will be losing its sponsor, Jumbo, after the 2024 season. However, the $500 billion Saudi Arabian Neom development project could be a possible sponsor of Visma.

Jonas Vingegaard Career Earnings

Vingegaard’s career earnings are estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million.

By winning the 2022 edition of the Tour de France, Vingegaard walked away with a prize of €500,000, or USD 545,000.

As a professional cyclist, Vingegaard has 23 wins. From 2014-20, Vingegaard combined for five wins. Since the 2021 season, Vingegaard has picked up 18 wins, including 11 in 2023.

Jonas Vingegaard Age, Height, Weight, Wife

Vingegaard is married to Trine Hansen. Together, the couple has a young daughter named Frida.

  • Age: 26
  • Born: Thy, Denmark
  • Height: 5 feet, 9 inches
  • Weight: 132 pounds

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

