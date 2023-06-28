Jonas Vingegaard Net Worth, Salary, Career Earnings, & Wife

As one of the best professional cyclists in the world, Jonas Vingegaard is a rising star in the sport. Vingegaard won the 2022 Tour de France and will look to defend his championship this summer. Below, we explore Jonas Vingegaard’s net worth, salary, career earnings, and wife.

Our 2022 @LeTour victors 🏆 Congratulations to @j_vingegaard and all riders for what has been a truly thrilling edition! #TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/SFsTezcSz5 — David Lappartient (@DLappartient) July 24, 2022

Jonas Vingegaard Net Worth

Vingegaard’s net worth is between $5 million and $7.5 million.

The majority of Vingegaard’s net worth can be attributed to his time as a professional cyclist. The Danish cyclist currently rides for UCI World Team Team Jumbo–Visma.

Jonas Vingegaard Salary

Vingegaard earns a rumored salary of $500,000. However, his salary will soon increase after extending his contract with Jumbo-Visma until 2027.

Visma will be losing its sponsor, Jumbo, after the 2024 season. However, the $500 billion Saudi Arabian Neom development project could be a possible sponsor of Visma.

Jonas Vingegaard Career Earnings

Vingegaard’s career earnings are estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million.

By winning the 2022 edition of the Tour de France, Vingegaard walked away with a prize of €500,000, or USD 545,000.

As a professional cyclist, Vingegaard has 23 wins. From 2014-20, Vingegaard combined for five wins. Since the 2021 season, Vingegaard has picked up 18 wins, including 11 in 2023.

Jonas Vingegaard Age, Height, Weight, Wife

Vingegaard is married to Trine Hansen. Together, the couple has a young daughter named Frida.

Age: 26

26 Born: Thy, Denmark

Thy, Denmark Height: 5 feet, 9 inches

5 feet, inches Weight: 132 pounds

