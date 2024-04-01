NHL News and Rumors

Jonathan Quick becomes winningest American NHL goalie

Jeremy Freeborn
New York Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick of Milford, Connecticut made National Hockey League history on Saturday when the Rangers defeated the Arizona Coyotes 8-5 at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona. Quick won his 392nd NHL game all-time, and in the process became the all-time leader in NHL regular season wins by American born goaltenders. Of his 392 NHL wins since the 2007-08 season, 370 have come with the Los Angeles Kings, 17 have come with the New York Rangers and five have been with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Who had the old record?

Ryan Miller of East Lansing, Michigan had the previous NHL record as he had 391 regular season wins with the Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks from 2002 to 2021. Miller had 41 wins with the Sabres in 2009-10 when he won the Vezina Trophy.

Where does Quick rank for most wins all-time?

Quick is 15th all-time among NHL goaltenders. The NHL all-time leader in goaltending wins is Martin Bordeur of Montreal, Quebec, who had 691 wins with the New Jersey Devils and Blues from 1991 to 2015. Quick is also third on the list among active goalies. He is only behind Marc-Andre Fleury of Sorel, Quebec, and Sergei Bobrovsky of Novokuznetsk, Russia. Fleury is second all-time in NHL victories, as he has 560 wins since 2003 with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild. Bobrovsky is 14th all-time in NHL victories, as he has 393 wins since 2010 with the Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers.

Quick in 2023-24

Quick has had a resurgence when it comes to his career, and is a significant reason why the Rangers are leading the NHL with 104 points. Quick has a record of 17 wins, five regulation losses and two losses in extra time this season. He has two shutouts, a goals against average of 2.54 and a save percentage of .913. Quick’s shutouts came in a 3-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers on October 26, and in a 1-0 win over the Penguins on November 22.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
