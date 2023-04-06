UFC News and Rumors

Jorge Masvidal Net Worth, UFC Earnings, Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, Wife

American MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal stands and stares.

Jorge Masvidal is one of the most eccentric personalities in the UFC. A Masvidal fight week is never boring as “Street Judas” prepares to fight Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. Here, we explore Masvidal’s net worth, UFC earnings, record, next fight, age, height, and wife.

Jorge Masvidal Net Worth

Masvidal is believed to have a net worth of around $6 million.

With his impending fight against Burns, Masvidal will increase his net worth to $6.5 million at the very least due to the $500,000 he will make at UFC 287. However, $500,000 is only the minimum, as Masvidal can take that total to over $1 million with a win and a fight bonus.

Masvidal’s business ventures include iKON FC, an MMA promotion; El Recuerdo de Oaxaca Joven, a mezcal brand; and Gamebred Fighting Championship, a bare-knuckle fighting promotion.

Jorge Masvidal UFC Earnings and Record

As a 10-year veteran in the UFC, Masvidal’s career earnings eclipse $5.4 million.

The peak of his earnings occurred in a two-fight span against Nate Diaz and Kamaru Usman in 2019 and 2020. Masvidal walked away with over $2.2 million combined.

Masvidal holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 35-16. “The King of Miami” desperately needs a win, as Masvidal has lost his last three fights.

Jorge Masvidal Next Fight

Masvidal is set to take on Burns in the co-main event of UFC 287 on April 8, 2023. The three-round welterweight bout will be held at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida. Because of his losing streak, Masvidal is a heavy underdog (+325) on BetOnline.

Masvidal is ranked No. 11 in the UFC Welterweight Division.

Jorge Masvidal Age, Height, Weight, Wife

Besides “Street Judas,” Masvidal’s other nickname is “Gamebred,” which he describes as a resilient and determined fighter, similar to a well-bred pit bull.

Per reports, Masvidal was previously relationship with Iman Kawa, a Jordanian American entrepreneur. They had three children together. Maavidal was also allegedly married to Maritza Collado, according to Colby Covington.

  • Age: 38
  • Born: Miami, Florida
  • Height: 5’11″
  • Weight: 170 pounds
  • Reach: 74″
  • Coach: Mike Brown

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment.
Dan Girolamo

